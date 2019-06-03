Full lap of the record-breaking run of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Volkswagen I.D. R takes just 6:05.336 minutes
Volkswagen's team just processed all the recordings from the I.D. R record-breaking run and here we can watch the full lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife driven by Romain Dumas.
The result of 6:05.336 minutes, at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph), is the emission-free lap record of all time and second only to Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO (5:19.546). The previous EV record was set by the NIO EP9 at 6:45.90 (improved by 40.564 seconds).
It's a great achievement for Volkswagen and for EVs. Who knows, maybe in the next few years someone will be able to beat the 5:19.546 record.
"Volkswagen has achieved another milestone in electro-mobility: The ID.R, powered by two electric motors, lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:05.336 minutes – faster than any electric vehicle before it. Romain Dumas (F) beat the previous record set by Peter Dumbreck (GB, NIO EP9) in 2017 by 40.564 seconds. With an average speed of 206.96 km/h, the ID.R once again underlined the impressive performance capabilities of Volkswagen’s electric drive. This 500 kW (680 PS) emission-free race car is the racing flagship of the future fully electric ID. product family from Volkswagen."
Volkswagen I.D. R records with Romain Dumas behind the wheel:
- Nürburgring Nordschleife EV record (June 3, 2019): 6:05.336 minutes at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph) over 20.8 km (12.9 mile)
- Goodwood Festival of Speed EV record (July, 2018): 43.86 seconds
- Pikes Peak International Hill Climb absolute track record (June 24, 2018): 7:57.148 minutes
Volkswagen I.D. R
Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group said:
“The Nordschleife of the Nürburgring is not only the world’s most demanding race track, it is also the ultimate test for production vehicles. The ID.R has mastered this challenge with great distinction and has completed the fastest emission-free lap of all time. As further proof of its impressive performance capabilities, Volkswagen’s e-mobility can now proudly call itself ‘Nürburgring-approved’. I congratulate the team from Volkswagen Motorsport and driver Romain Dumas on the third record for the ID.R”
For Romain Dumas, who is a four-time winner of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, the record lap with the ID.R is another highlight on his favorite track:
“To be a record-holder on the Nordschleife makes me unbelievably proud. For me, this is the best and most difficult race track in the world. I want to thank the team at Volkswagen Motorsport, who have once again done a fantastic job. The ID.R was perfectly prepared for the Nordschleife and it was so much fun to experience the blistering acceleration and rapid cornering speeds.”
Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets said:
“This impressive success story is the result of meticulous preparation by our engineers, the flawless work by the whole team during testing and of course a perfect driving performance by Romain Dumas,”.
Volkswagen I.D. R specs:
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds
- two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque
- AWD
- curb weight 1,100 kg
Within just twelve months, Volkswagen Motorsport has already set three track records with the ID.R. On 24 June 2018, Romain Dumas achieved the absolute track record of 7:57.148 minutes at the renowned Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (USA). Just three weeks later, he achieved a new best time for electric cars of 43.86 seconds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in southern England. The new record on the legendary Nordschleife has now been added to this successful run.
For Romain Dumas, who is a four-time winner of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, the record lap with the ID.R is another highlight on his favourite track. “To be a record-holder on the Nordschleife makes me unbelievably proud,” says Dumas. “For me, this is the best and most difficult race track in the world. I want to thank the team at Volkswagen Motorsport, who have once again done a fantastic job. The ID.R was perfectly prepared for the Nordschleife and it was so much fun to experience the blistering acceleration and rapid cornering speeds.”
With the e-record on the Nordschleife, Volkswagen has once again demonstrated the enormous performance capabilities that come with electric mobility. “This impressive success story is the result of meticulous preparation by our engineers, the flawless work by the whole team during testing and of course a perfect driving performance by Romain Dumas,” says Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets.
Evolved version of the ID.R adapted for the special conditions of the Nordschleife
To prepare for the Nürburgring Nordschleife challenge, in just five months Volkswagen Motorsport gave the ID.R a complete makeover compared to the record outings on Pikes Peak and in Goodwood. “For this evolved version of the ID.R, the aerodynamic configuration was more strongly adapted to the highest possible speed, rather than maximum downforce,” explains François-Xavier Demaison, Technical Director. “With extensive test laps in the simulator and on the race track, we adapted the ID.R to the unique conditions of the Nordschleife, focussing mainly on chassis tuning, energy management and optimal choice of tyres for the record attempt.”