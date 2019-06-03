Volkswagen's team just processed all the recordings from the I.D. R record-breaking run and here we can watch the full lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife driven by Romain Dumas.

The result of 6:05.336 minutes, at an average speed of 206.96 km/h (128.62 mph), is the emission-free lap record of all time and second only to Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO (5:19.546). The previous EV record was set by the NIO EP9 at 6:45.90 (improved by 40.564 seconds).

It's a great achievement for Volkswagen and for EVs. Who knows, maybe in the next few years someone will be able to beat the 5:19.546 record.

"Volkswagen has achieved another milestone in electro-mobility: The ID.R, powered by two electric motors, lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in 6:05.336 minutes – faster than any electric vehicle before it. Romain Dumas (F) beat the previous record set by Peter Dumbreck (GB, NIO EP9) in 2017 by 40.564 seconds. With an average speed of 206.96 km/h, the ID.R once again underlined the impressive performance capabilities of Volkswagen’s electric drive. This 500 kW (680 PS) emission-free race car is the racing flagship of the future fully electric ID. product family from Volkswagen."

Volkswagen I.D. R records with Romain Dumas behind the wheel:

Volkswagen I.D. R

Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group said:

“The Nordschleife of the Nürburgring is not only the world’s most demanding race track, it is also the ultimate test for production vehicles. The ID.R has mastered this challenge with great distinction and has completed the fastest emission-free lap of all time. As further proof of its impressive performance capabilities, Volkswagen’s e-mobility can now proudly call itself ‘Nürburgring-approved’. I congratulate the team from Volkswagen Motorsport and driver Romain Dumas on the third record for the ID.R”

For Romain Dumas, who is a four-time winner of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, the record lap with the ID.R is another highlight on his favorite track:

“To be a record-holder on the Nordschleife makes me unbelievably proud. For me, this is the best and most difficult race track in the world. I want to thank the team at Volkswagen Motorsport, who have once again done a fantastic job. The ID.R was perfectly prepared for the Nordschleife and it was so much fun to experience the blistering acceleration and rapid cornering speeds.”

Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets said:

“This impressive success story is the result of meticulous preparation by our engineers, the flawless work by the whole team during testing and of course a perfect driving performance by Romain Dumas,”.

Volkswagen I.D. R specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

of power and of torque AWD

curb weight 1,100 kg

