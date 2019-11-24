Almost 383,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Q1-Q3 2019.

European passenger plug-in electric car market continued to grow at a healthy pace over the third quarter as plug-ins gained share in most countries.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, some 382,836 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) during nine months (Q1-Q3 2019).

That is about 38.2% more than a year ago, and the average market share improved to 2.87%.

Plug-ins by category:

  • BEVs – 257,511 (up 93.1%) at 1.93% share
  • PHEV – 125,325 (down 12.7%) at 0.94% share

For comparison, the overall market declined by 0.7% to 13,217,071, while hybrid sales grew even quicker than plug-ins: by 42.7% to 665,159.

New passenger plug-in electric car registrations (ECV) in Europe - Q3 2019

external_image

New passenger cars by fuel type in the EU - 2019 Q3

external_image

The top six markets by volume in H1 2019 accounted for some 292,396 or almost 76.4% of total sales:

  1. Germany – 74,542 (up 48.4%)
  2. Norway – 61,547 (up 18.3%)
  3. UK – 48,112 (up 7.2%)
  4. France – 42,244 (up 35.9%)
  5. Netherlands – 38,149 (up 117%)
  6. Sweden – 27,802 (up 34.8%)

Here is the full report for Q1-Q3 that shows us also the proportion between BEVs and PHEVs in particular markets (comparison of market share in particular countries coming soon):

New registrations of BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number) - 2019 Q1-Q3

external_image
external_image

New registrations of BEVs and FCEVs (negligible number) - 2019 Q1-Q3

external_image
external_image

New registrations of PHEVs - 2019 Q1-Q3

external_image
external_image

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available