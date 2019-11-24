Almost 383,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered in Q1-Q3 2019.
European passenger plug-in electric car market continued to grow at a healthy pace over the third quarter as plug-ins gained share in most countries.
According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, some 382,836 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) during nine months (Q1-Q3 2019).
That is about 38.2% more than a year ago, and the average market share improved to 2.87%.
Plug-ins by category:
- BEVs – 257,511 (up 93.1%) at 1.93% share
- PHEV – 125,325 (down 12.7%) at 0.94% share
For comparison, the overall market declined by 0.7% to 13,217,071, while hybrid sales grew even quicker than plug-ins: by 42.7% to 665,159.
New passenger plug-in electric car registrations (ECV) in Europe - Q3 2019
New passenger cars by fuel type in the EU - 2019 Q3
The top six markets by volume in H1 2019 accounted for some 292,396 or almost 76.4% of total sales:
- Germany – 74,542 (up 48.4%)
- Norway – 61,547 (up 18.3%)
- UK – 48,112 (up 7.2%)
- France – 42,244 (up 35.9%)
- Netherlands – 38,149 (up 117%)
- Sweden – 27,802 (up 34.8%)
Here is the full report for Q1-Q3 that shows us also the proportion between BEVs and PHEVs in particular markets (comparison of market share in particular countries coming soon):
New registrations of BEVs, PHEVs and FCEVs (negligible number) - 2019 Q1-Q3
New registrations of BEVs and FCEVs (negligible number) - 2019 Q1-Q3
New registrations of PHEVs - 2019 Q1-Q3
* some data estimated
** only countries, for which data are available