Lordstown Motors, a new company that purchased GM's Lordstown Complex to produce electric pickup trucks (with blessing and tech from Workhorse), started to take pre-orders (with required $1,000 deposits).

The 2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck will be ready within a year, as the first are expected on the road in Q4 2020.

The price starts from $52,500, which after the federal tax credit of $7,500 brings it to effectively $45,000 (same as in the case of Workhorse W-15, which was a range-extended EV type with up to 80 miles of all-electric range).

"Lordstown Motors Corporation is now accepting pre orders for the 2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck, which will be the first fully electric pickup truck to hit the road, beginning in Q4 2020. While the initial focus will be on delivering trucks for fleets, Lordstown has also announced that the Endurance will be available for private, consumer use. The Lordstown Endurance will cost $52,500, before tax credits."

Despite the timing being short, we don't know much about the Lordstown Endurance yet.

For sure we can expect a long-range all-electric, all-wheel-drive vehicle. The latest update from the company hints at four-motor powertrain with hub-motors, which is something rather surprising.

"The Endurance pickup truck is designed to be the first production vehicle that utilizes a 4-wheel-drive hub-motor system, a design that reduces the number of moving parts. With its hub motor design, Lordstown engineers have set out to re-invent the electric vehicle. Owners will benefit with less breakdowns, lower maintenance, and most importantly, less cost. The overall benefit is an attractive Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), which translates into a significantly lower lifetime operational cost compared to traditional pickup trucks.

