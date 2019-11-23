› Trailblazer: the CITIGOᵉ iV is ŠKODA’s first all-electric model › Perfect for urban environments: the five-door city car is agile, zero-emission and spacious › Nimble plug-in: the 32.2-kWh lithium-ion battery feeding the 61-kW engine allows for a real-life range of up to 260 km

Mladá Boleslav, 20 November 2019 – ŠKODA AUTO has taken the next step on the path to electrifying its model range: today, the first CITIGOᵉ iV rolled off the production line at the Volkswagen plant in Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava. The zero-emission five-door city speedster is the brand’s first battery-powered car. Its real-life range allows drivers to cover up to 260 km, yet the car still boasts high torque and dynamic driving performance.

Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, said, “The CITIGOᵉ iV’s start of production marks a new milestone in the history of ŠKODA AUTO: it is our brand’s first all-electric model with many practical advantages as well as high manufacturing quality.”

The battery-powered CITIGOᵉ iV is made at the Volkswagen plant in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava. This is also where it celebrated its world premiere on 23 May this year during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

The zero-emission city speedster’s lithium-ion battery has a net capacity of 32.2 kWh and feeds a 61-kW (83-PS) electric motor. Due to the way in which electrically powered vehicles work, the car’s high torque of 212 Nm is available even when pulling away. This means the front-wheel-drive CITIGOᵉ iV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.3 seconds, the short burst from 60 to 100 km/h takes just 7.3 seconds, and it has a recorded top speed of 130 km/h. In everyday conditions and with its battery fully charged, the CITIGOᵉ iV can travel up to 260 km.

Being a small, zero-emission vehicle boasting an above-average amount of space for occupants and their luggage, the CITIGOᵉ iV is perfectly suited for inner-city journeys. Despite its compact external dimensions with a length of 3,597 mm and a height of 1,645 mm, there is plenty of room in the interior for four people. By folding down the rear seats, the capacity of the boot can be increased from 250 l to 923 l.

The most striking external feature of the model’s all-electric variant is the ŠKODA grille, which is body-coloured and almost fully filled in. In addition, the CITIGOᵉ iV bears ‘ŠKODA’ in block lettering at the rear as well as iV badges. Fog lights and LED daytime running lights come as part of the standard equipment, while the cornering light function is available as an optional extra. The zero-emission newcomer can be fitted with 14-inch steel wheels including wheel trims or 16-inch alloys.

ŠKODA offers the CITIGOᵉ iV exclusively as a 5-door and in the Ambition or Style trim level. Furthermore, customers can opt for several attractive packages depending on their country. The Function 1 package, for example, includes a multimedia holder, waste bin and boot nets. The Comfort package treats the users to heated front seats, six speakers and parking sensors at the rear. The Comfort PLUS package includes convenient features such as a heated windscreen, heated front seats, a light and rain sensor, a Coming/Leaving Home function, a cornering function for the fog lights, parking sensors at the rear and six speakers. Exclusively for customers in the Czech Republic, ŠKODA is also offering the EXTRA package, which is available as an option for the Style trim level.

Driver and passenger airbags (the latter can be deactivated) and head/thorax side airbags ensure a high level of passive safety. Lane Assist is another standard feature in every CITIGOᵉ iV.