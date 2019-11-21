Leave it to our good friend, EV advocate, Tesla owner, and YouTube influencer Sean Mitchell to provide us with a plethora of information about the upcoming, all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover.

Mitchell asserts that the future Ford electric SUV is arguably the first "real" and truly compelling EV from an American automaker. Now that he's had a chance to see it live in person at the LA Auto Show, he says it delivers in ALMOST every way. What's missing?

Will the Mustang Mach-E's shortfalls hold it back? Will it encourage other OEMS to do even better in the future? Check out Mitchell's latest video to learn about the Mach-E's pros and cons.

Below the video description related to Sean Mitchell's most recent video (above), we've included his previous Ford Mustang Mach-E videos, as well as his in-depth text related to the Mach-E. Be sure to check it all out, as there's a multitude of valuable information to take in and digest. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube:

Ford Mach-E delivers in *almost* every way Exterior styling Interior styling Touch screen Interior space Hatch space Frunk space

Video Description:

Ford Mach-E: The first REAL EV by a traditional American automaker This is a recap of my initial impressions of the Mach-E, Ford’s first all-electric vehicle built from the ground up. Before I dive into the video I want to update you on two important events I’ll be at: 1) Tesla’s Cybertruck event this Thursday. I will do a post-presentation livestream at the event to give you a behind the scenes look so make sure to go to the livestream section of my channel and subscribe to the scheduled livestream. 2) I’m going to be speaking on a panel at Fully Charged Live in Austin, Texas February 1-2 and I’d love to see you there. Fully Charged Live is a conference all about EV and some of my YouTube content creator friends will also be there. Fully Charged has given me a 15% off link to give to you if you would like to attend. The link is in the video description. I’m going to cover five areas in this video: Mach-E variants, how it compares to other EV SUVs, it’s charging network, it’s active safety features, and why the Mach-E is a really important vehicle. The presentation took place on Sunday evening and was broadcast live online - ironically in the exact same location as the Tesla Semi truck event two years ago. The presentation did feel a bit contrived as most of the people on stage appeared nervous and il-rehearsed. Aside from the awkwardness of the presentation, the car looks really great. It looks like a Ford and it looks like a Mustang. And I think it’s a really big deal Ford is risking the Mustang brand on a completely different vehicle than what Mustang fans are used to. In fact, I think aside from the Model 3 and Y, it is the best looking EV you can buy for $45K. It’s fast-charging network It’s good and getting better. It doesn’t quite match what Tesla offers to-date but Tesla also has a five-year head start. Because most people spend most of their driving in a 50-mile radius of their home, I don’t expect this to be a major hindrance. It’s active safety features - Ford CoPilot 360 Assist 2.0 Though not as advanced as Tesla’s Full Self Driving, Ford does include key safety features like lane keep, Automatic emergency braking, and auto high beams. And why the Mach-E is a really important vehicle This is Ford’s first all-electric vehicle built from the ground up. It’s a huge step for Ford and a bit of a risk using the Mustang brand to kick off their first EV. This, as well, is the first EV made by a traditional American car company that doesn’t look weird. I’m looking at You Chevy Bolt. The Mach-E also is the first EV outside of Tesla and Rivian to offer an EV at 300 miles or higher. And they’ve partnered together with fast charging networks to ease concerned on long road trips. All of this tells me this is not just a compliance vehicle. Ford is serious about electrification.

Video Description:

LEAKED: Ford Mach-E specs and pricing Two weeks ago we caught a glimpse of some spy photos of the Mach-E on the test track compliments of InsideEVs.com. It was difficult to really get a good glimpse of the body lines due to its heavy camouflage. Yesterday though the Mach-E forum came across a non-public facing page on the Ford website that displayed photos and nearly all key specs for the car. The page has since been removed by Ford but not before screenshots were taken of the specs and shared out. There are a few first impressions I have: It looks like a Ford

It looks like a sibling of the Mustang - a car I always aspired to own as a teenager.

If the specs are accurate, this will be a very strong selling EV for Ford Let’s take a look at the specs: I do have some reservations about the range Ford has touted: I hope my skepticism is wrong but for Ford to hit 300 miles right off the block with their first EV seems very challenging. Especially knowing that no other automaker has a range of 300 miles or higher aside from Rivian. The Mach-E does not appear to have very small frontal mass. It’s beefy and reminds me a lot of a more petite, less expensive Lamborghini Urus from the front. It actually appears it might be built on the Ford Escape platform. Though the Mach-E is does not fit my personal styling, if Ford can stick close to the range tied to the leaked screenshots, this car should sell well and be a nice alternative for those who don’t want a Model Y.

Video Description: