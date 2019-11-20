The Mustang Mach-E is impressive, but Ford won't touch Tesla in these key areas, at least for a while.

I’ll admit being mightily impressed by the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. Having watched automaker after automaker launch lukewarm EVs these past few years, I wasn’t prepared to be so impressed by Ford’s effort.

The Mach-E looks amazing thanks to its Mustang lineage, and its price, performance, and range match the forthcoming Model Y step for step. The Mach-E truly is the first legitimate challenge to Tesla’s dominance of the electric vehicle market in the U.S.

And yet, as a Tesla owner myself, I can think of six reasons why Elon and the folks at Tesla needn’t worry about the coming threat from Ford. Click next above to see the first one.

Is World Big Enough For Tesla And Ford?

