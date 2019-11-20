2 / 8

Buying a new car the traditional way is one of the worst purchasing experiences imaginable, but buying a Tesla is as cool, quick, and easy as ordering a new iPhone. You spec the car you want on Tesla’s website, put down a deposit, and your car is delivered to the nearest Tesla brick-and-mortar location. Picking up the car is an event unto itself and Tesla doesn’t sully it by trying to sell you extra stuff like warranties and wheel protection.

Ford has claimed buying a Mustang Mach-E won’t be like the traditional purchase model either, but traditional car dealerships will have to be involved, which means you aren’t driving away without getting pitched things you don’t want or need. Also, while Ford is accepting $500 refundable deposits for the Mach-E, those deposits aren’t worth much if you read the fine print, which says a deposit is not an order or purchase of a vehicle and does not guarantee you’ll even get one. We also don’t know yet if Ford will be able to stop dealers from marking up the price of the Mach-E even if you’ve put down a deposit for a particular configuration and price.

All of this suggests the Mach-E buying experience can’t stray too far from the traditional model that Ford’s stuck with, and therefore shouldn’t threaten Tesla’s buying experience advantage.