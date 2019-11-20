Ford has announced that the Mustang Mach-E will be able to charge outside the home at something called the FordPass Charging Network, which it claims includes more than 12,000 charging stations with more than 35,000 plugs. No other details are provided, but it’s safe to assume that Ford is counting almost every public charging network in the country that’s not a Tesla Supercharger.
Ford is right, there are probably more non-Tesla public charging stations out there than Tesla ones. The current Tesla Supercharger network is estimated to include 14,658 individual Supercharger stalls at 1,659 locations, but that’s worldwide. What competitors like Ford to forget, though, is that a Tesla isn’t limited to charging only at Supercharger stations. Tesla offers adapters, both standard and optional, that let you charge your car at most high-speed chargers, the only exception being CCS chargers. So in terms of raw numbers, charging points outside the home for Tesla owners include the Tesla Supercharger network plus most of the 35,000-plus plugs that Ford is counting for the Mustang Mach-E.
Total number of charging points aside, Supercharger stations themselves are better than what you usually find at other high-speed charging stations. For one, all of the stalls at Supercharger stations are high-speed that offer at least 100 kW charging speeds, but can go as high as 250 kW in new V3 stations. Pull up to your average Electrify America station and you might have one or two high-speed charging stalls, and the rest will be mere Level 2 chargers with the same charging speeds – up to 19 kW or so – you get at home.
Plus, Tesla continues to expand its Supercharger network all the time, as well improve the charging speeds of its cars with free OTA updates.