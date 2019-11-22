Sales are still decreasing, deeper and deeper.

After the Chinese government significantly limited New Energy Vehicle incentives, BYD's plug-in electric car sales started to erode and decrease more every month.

It was down 12% in July, down 23% in August, down 48% in September and now down 54% in October!

Only 12,042 sales of a total of 13 models is barely better than the result in 2017, when the company was selling just seven models.

After ten months of 2019, BYD sold almost 198,000 plug-in electric cars in China - still 22.6% more than in 2018, but the advantage might not last for the peak months of November and December.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – October 2019

external_image

BYD sales breakdown:

In October the lineup was expanded by 13th model, the e3.

  • Yuan BEV – 3,072
  • e2 - 2,151
  • Tang PHEV – 2,016
  • Qin PHEV – 1,077
  • Song PHEV – 1,068
  • Song BEV – 765
  • Qin BEV – 467
  • Tang BEV - 317
  • Song MAX PHEV - 293
  • e3 - 336 (NEW)
  • e5 – 196
  • S2 - 155
  • e1 - 129

Most of the sales are BEVs:

  • BEVs: 7,588
  • PHEVs: 4,454
external_image