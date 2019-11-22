Sales are still decreasing, deeper and deeper.
After the Chinese government significantly limited New Energy Vehicle incentives, BYD's plug-in electric car sales started to erode and decrease more every month.
It was down 12% in July, down 23% in August, down 48% in September and now down 54% in October!
Only 12,042 sales of a total of 13 models is barely better than the result in 2017, when the company was selling just seven models.
After ten months of 2019, BYD sold almost 198,000 plug-in electric cars in China - still 22.6% more than in 2018, but the advantage might not last for the peak months of November and December.
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – October 2019
BYD sales breakdown:
In October the lineup was expanded by 13th model, the e3.
- Yuan BEV – 3,072
- e2 - 2,151
- Tang PHEV – 2,016
- Qin PHEV – 1,077
- Song PHEV – 1,068
- Song BEV – 765
- Qin BEV – 467
- Tang BEV - 317
- Song MAX PHEV - 293
- e3 - 336 (NEW)
- e5 – 196
- S2 - 155
- e1 - 129
Most of the sales are BEVs:
- BEVs: 7,588
- PHEVs: 4,454