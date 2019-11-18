More good news coming in from Europe where France is another country set a new all-time plug-in electric car sales record in October.

The total number of first registrations amounted to 7,124 (up 54% year-over-year)! Passenger plug-in cars took near-record 3.4% share out of overall sales volume.

Interestingly, plug-in hybrids are now growing really fast:

Passenger BEVs: 4,382 registrations (up 53%)

registrations (up 53%) Passenger PHEVs: 2,051 registrations (new record) (up 119%)

registrations (new record) (up 119%) Light commercial BEVs: 691 registrations (down 17%)

registrations (down 17%) Total: 7,124 (up 54%)

So far this year, more than 55,400 plug-ins were registered (36% more than a year ago).

Plug-in car sales in France – October 2019

*some data estimated

Models

While the Renault ZOE at #1 is not a surprise (another almost 2,000 registrations), second place for the smart fortwo EQ (491) was not expected.

Nissan LEAF with 363 registrations was third, but here's another surprise - Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid was fourth with 300 registrations!

A slower rate of Tesla Model 3 deliveries translated into 178 registrations.

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: