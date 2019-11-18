As expected, France managed to set new record in late 2019 - as it turns out, with a significant contribution from PHEVs
More good news coming in from Europe where France is another country set a new all-time plug-in electric car sales record in October.
The total number of first registrations amounted to 7,124 (up 54% year-over-year)! Passenger plug-in cars took near-record 3.4% share out of overall sales volume.
Interestingly, plug-in hybrids are now growing really fast:
- Passenger BEVs: 4,382 registrations (up 53%)
- Passenger PHEVs: 2,051 registrations (new record) (up 119%)
- Light commercial BEVs: 691 registrations (down 17%)
- Total: 7,124 (up 54%)
So far this year, more than 55,400 plug-ins were registered (36% more than a year ago).
Plug-in car sales in France – October 2019
*some data estimated
Models
While the Renault ZOE at #1 is not a surprise (another almost 2,000 registrations), second place for the smart fortwo EQ (491) was not expected.
Nissan LEAF with 363 registrations was third, but here's another surprise - Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid was fourth with 300 registrations!
A slower rate of Tesla Model 3 deliveries translated into 178 registrations.
Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France: