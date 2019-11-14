Theoretically, according to Engineering Explained, yes. Thank regenerative braking for that.
Collabs can produce really high-quality content for YouTube, as Engineering Explained and Straight Pipes channels prove with the video above. Thinking about regenerative braking and towing, they wondered if a Ford Raptor could charge a Tesla Model 3 solely by pulling it. Would it be an efficient process? They have come to fascinating conclusions, as you will see above.
Gallery: Ford Raptor Charges A Tesla Model 3 By Towing It
One of them is that the Tesla Model 3 could theoretically be fully charged after being towed for 75 km. That conclusion came from seeing that the Model 3 recovered a little more than 1 kW after 1 km of towing. The Tesla Model 3 in the video is a Performance, with a 75-kWh battery pack.
The problem is that Tesla restricts the regenerative braking power if the battery is close to its full capacity. If it were the same along all the charging process, then you would get a full charge after 75 km. Perhaps Jason Fenske will put that to the test in the future. Or install a Steinbauer Power Module on his Model 3 when the company offers one for this car.
The other conclusions are less subject to controversy. We will let you discover them by yourself while watching the video. Its most significant service is to show how amazingly efficient electric cars are. Have a look and enjoy one of the best collabs we have ever seen.
Video Description Via Engineering Explained On YouTube:
