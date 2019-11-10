Karma Revero GT got the highest range rating among PHEVs aside from the BMW i3 REx.
It's official, the 2020 Karma Revero GT range/efficiency was listed by the EPA and the all-electric range is 61 miles (98 km) - the new high for PHEVs.
Compared to the previous generation the improvement is significant, as EV range increased by 65% while the total range went up by 37.5%. The original Karma probably was simply far from unleashing the full potential of a series-hybrid with plug-in capability.
Despite the range being very high for a PHEV, the efficiency is still poor - it will be difficult to improve it further as the Revero GT is all about the design and performance rather than going green.
The production of the new Karma already started and the first retail deliveries are expected later this year. At a price tag of $135,000 (MSRP), we don't expect any breathtaking volumes.
2020 Karma Revero GT specs (compared to 2018 Revero):
- 28 kWh battery (instead 21.4 kWh)
- 61 miles (98 km) of all-electric range EPA range (Revero 37 miles EPA)
- 330 miles (531 km) of total range
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.5 seconds (Revero 5.4 seconds)
- 1.5L BMW TwinPower Turbo three-cylinder in-line engine (same as in BMW i8) as onboard generator (previously 2L GM engine)
- dual-motor rear-wheel drive (with torque vectoring for rear wheels)
- system output of 400 kW (535 hp) and 746 Nm peak (two 200 kW and 370 Nm electric motors)
- top speed of 125 miles (201 km/h)
- weight of 5,050 lbs / 2,291 kg (instead of 5,407 lbs / 2453 kg)