It's official, the 2020 Karma Revero GT range/efficiency was listed by the EPA and the all-electric range is 61 miles (98 km) - the new high for PHEVs.

Compared to the previous generation the improvement is significant, as EV range increased by 65% while the total range went up by 37.5%. The original Karma probably was simply far from unleashing the full potential of a series-hybrid with plug-in capability.

Despite the range being very high for a PHEV, the efficiency is still poor - it will be difficult to improve it further as the Revero GT is all about the design and performance rather than going green.

The production of the new Karma already started and the first retail deliveries are expected later this year. At a price tag of $135,000 (MSRP), we don't expect any breathtaking volumes.

2020 Karma Revero GT specs (compared to 2018 Revero):