That's what Tesla tuning firm Unplugged Performance thinks. Whether it can or not, it sure looks slick.

Even though it's not officially in production just yet, we see that the aftermarket tuners are gearing up for the release of the Model Y. One such tuner is Unplugged Performance.

Unplugged Performance claims that this is the first-ever modified Model Y and though it exists only in rendered form, we do like its stylish appearance.

Unplugged Performance founder Ben Schaffer had this to say of this modded Model Y:

“My take on it is that we expect the Model Y to share all of the performance advantages of the Model 3 Performance. As a result, our tuning program for the Model Y will include many of our popular upgrades for the Model 3 which makes it so capable on the race track."

Ben adds:

“Back in March we set a lap record on street tires of 1:58.5 at Buttonwillow Raceway. Our belief is that the Model Y can also be tuned to nearly the same outcome on track and with even more daily comfort and utility.”

That time is actually quicker than a 997-generation Porsche 911 GT2, as TopGear points out.

Unplugged is one of the long-time Tesla tuners and we're certain it will do as well with the Model Y as it has with other Tesla models.

This particular Model Y imagines modifications such as a more aerodynamic body kit, six-piston carbon-ceramic brakes, adjustable coil-over suspension, beefier anti-roll bars and some lightweight forged wheels up to 21 inches in diameter.

Unplugged thinks the whole kit would cost around $20,000, but for that price you end up with a car that could likely match a Porsche 911 Turbo. As Ben states: