Volvo Buses boasted that it just received Europe’s largest order for electric buses - 157 articulated buses 7900 Electric Articulated, recently introduced at Busworld.

The order was placed by Transdev, which intends to use its electric fleet on multiple routes in Gothenburg, Sweden, starting in 2020.

"All of the buses will be of the recently launched 7900 Volvo Electric Articulated model. The Volvo Electric Articulated can carry 150 passengers with an energy consumption that is 80 per cent lower than that of a corresponding diesel bus. The Volvo Electric Articulated combines high passenger capacity with low operating costs. The buses will be charged at quick-charge stations along the route, using the industry common charging interface OppChargeTM, in order to ensure the most efficient operation possible. In addition to the electric buses, the order includes 27 Euro VI buses for regional operations, running on biodiesel.

Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated specs:



Length: 18 or 18.7 m .

or . Passenger capacity: Up to 150 passengers .

. Driveline: Dual electric motors with two-speed transmission. Max. power output 2x200 kW , max. torque 31 kNm at the driven axle.

, max. torque 31 kNm at the driven axle. can handle a fully loaded start on a 20-degree uphill slope

Batteries: Lithium-ion batteries with up to 396 kWh energy storage capacity.

energy storage capacity. Charging system: OppCharge, Combo2/CCS.

Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses said:

“It is immensely gratifying that we have secured Europe’s largest ever single order for electric buses – no less than 157 buses. Volvo is a pioneer in electromobility and sustainable public transport. We have a holistic system perspective for cities that encompasses vehicles, services and charging infrastructure. We focus on solutions that offer high reliability and high service levels for route operators and passengers. This large order confirms that electric buses are already recognised as a sustainable and financially viable solution for demanding high-capacity public transport needs,”. “Electromobility creates new exiting opportunities for urban planning since we now get emission-free and quiet public transport that can operate closer to the city’s residents. Volvo aims to be a leader in increased electrification and to be a partner for cities that wish to implement long-term sustainable public transport solutions for their inhabitants,”

Gunnar Schön, CEO of Transdev Sweden said: