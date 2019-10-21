Hide press release Show press release

Volvo Buses launches new electric articulated bus – world premiere at Busworld

Volvo Buses is launching a new electrically-powered articulated bus that can carry up to 150 passengers and with 80 per cent lower energy consumption compared to a corresponding diesel bus. With the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, Volvo Buses is making it attractive to electrify even high-frequency bus routes with large numbers of passengers. The new electrically powered articulated bus is being unveiled for the first time to a wider public at the Busworld show in Brussels on October 18–23.

With space for 150 passengers and energy consumption that is 80 per cent lower than for a corresponding diesel bus, the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated combines high passenger capacity with low running costs. In order to meet the specific requirements of different cities and operators, the bus has a flexible construction and can be optimised to suit varying needs.

“In order to make it as simple as possible for our customers to take the step into an electrified future, the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is available as a turnkey solution at a fixed, predetermined cost per kilometre. We ensure that the operator always has a bus ready for the road, without the need to purchase it. Servicing, repairs, battery maintenance and driver training are all included,” explains Håkan Agnevall.

Volvo Buses can also take care of the entire project management, from route simulation and analysis to implementation of charging infrastructure.

Two lengths, two charging systems and powerful on uphill gradients

The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is available in two lengths, 18 and 18.7 m. The number of batteries can be varied to provide the exact energy storage capacity needed for each vehicle. Charging can take place either via quick-charge stations along the route (OppCharge) or via the main grid when the bus is parked in the depot (Combo2/CCS).



From the performance viewpoint the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated has been developed to provide first-class driveability even on demanding uphill gradients and it can handle a fully loaded start on a 20 degree uphill slope.

Low noise level and high safety

The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated has been designed to boost swift passenger movement and to give passengers a quiet and comfortable ride. The bus features four double doors, large uncluttered floor areas and ergonomically designed handrails and grab-handles, as well as Volvo-designed seats.

The cab gives the driver a commanding view of surrounding traffic and a comfortable driving position. The low noise level reduces the risk of tiredness and distraction. A high-capacity climate unit ensures a pleasant temperature for passengers and driver alike. The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated can be equipped with Volvo Dynamic Steering, which significantly eases the driver’s work and reduces strain on the shoulders, arms and back.

The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is engineered to be able to be driven in defined zones with particularly strict demands concerning noise, exhaust emissions and speed, such as zero-emission zones in urban centres and indoor bus stops. In order to further enhance safety for unprotected road users, the bus can be equipped with Safety Zone Management, which automatically prevents specified speed limits from being exceeded, and Pedestrian & Cyclist Detection System, which alerts the driver if there is a risk of collision with pedestrians or cyclists.

Facts, Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated

Length: 18 or 18.7 m.

Passenger capacity: Up to 150 passengers.

Driveline: Dual electric motors with two-speed transmission. Max. power output 2x200 kW, max. torque 31 kNm at the driven axle.

Batteries: Lithium-ion batteries with up to 396 kWh energy storage capacity.

Charging system: OppCharge, Combo2/CCS.

In addition to the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, the Volvo Buses range of electrified vehicles includes: Hybrid buses: Volvo 7900 Hybrid, Volvo 7900 Hybrid Articulated, Volvo Hybrid Double Deck. Up to 40 per cent more energy-efficient compared to corresponding diesel buses. Electric hybrids (plug-in hybrids): Volvo 7900 Electric Hybrid. Up to 60 per cent more energy-efficient compared with corresponding diesel buses. Electric buses: Volvo 7900 Electric and Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated. Up to 80 per cent more energy-efficient than a corresponding diesel bus.

Gothenburg October 17, 2019