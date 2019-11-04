The groundbreaking, all-new, high-volume all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 model has entered series production in Zwickau, Germany.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), today the production rate on a single morning shift is about 30 cars per day.

It will gradually increase over the ramp-up phase to not encounter any setback along the way, towards up to 800 cars per day using one production line over three shifts from Spring 2020.

Interestingly, when the second production line goes online, up to 1,500 electric cars will be produced over three shifts.

That should be enough to fulfill the target of producing 330,000 MEB-based BEVs annually.

"800 ID.3 per day on one line production over three shifts from Spring 2020. Will increase to 1,500 per day once second line converted. Currently 30 (from today) one shift (morning) in operation but to incrementally increase from now"

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.3 Production

16 Photos

Volkswagen is also testing production of two other models in Zwickau:

An Audi model is expected in summer 2020 (using a second production line). That leaves us with two more free slots.