This is what the company promises with an app that will be released on November 27.
Oceans are not for sale. People can only use them – most of the time, in unwise ways. Fisker’s idea for its electric SUV is more or less the same. Perhaps by coincidence, it will also be called Ocean.
Fisker could have decided to name the vehicle like that because it uses recycled fishing nets for the car carpets, but we suspect the reason is more related to the “sales” concept we already discussed but did not explain. For what the company disclosed, the Ocean will only be leased to customers. It says this:
The idea is not exactly new. It has been already presented by Riversimple and even by Volvo, with the Care By Volvo system. You pay a monthly fee and get not only the chance to drive the car around – as most car-sharing services allow you to – but also to keep it. That is why Care By Volvo is making dealerships mad: it offers the first real alternative to ownership. And that is the path Fisker seems to want to follow.
That is probably why the company will put the 4.64-m (182.7-in) Ocean to use without a proper hood. Fiskers calls it a fixed hood, but that is against the very definition of the word. If it can’t be pulled up, it is not a hood, but a different body panel that happens to be where a regular hood normally is.
Fisker says the space under this front body panel is used to keep new-age electronics – possibly developed by Enya – and the air-conditioning system. The truth is it does not offer a frunk.
Why open reservations in November 2019 for something that will only be available in 2022? Especially if the car is not going to be sold but leased? We’ll ask the company and tell you more about that when we can.
Fisker Inc. Reveals Name of All-Electric Luxury SUV, App-Based Leasing Program
- The Fisker Ocean will be the world’s most sustainable vehicle: green materials related to environmentally-conscious production processes complement future-forward technologies and stunning design touches.
- Reserve the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV through a revolutionary mobile app-based flexible lease model: no long-term contracts. Reservations open Nov. 27, 2019.
- Fisker Ocean’s official reveal will be live-streamed from an exclusive Jan. 4, 2020 event: a full production-intent prototype sitting on the completely engineered platform.
LOS ANGELES (Oct. 31, 2019) – Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most desirable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – has revealed the name of its upcoming all-electric luxury sports utility vehicle: Fisker Ocean. Designed in California by iconic automotive designer, entrepreneur and visionary, Henrik Fisker, the Fisker Ocean will be the world’s most sustainable vehicle – featuring recycled, vegan and more innovative materials.
“For the past two years, we have been working quietly on an emotionally appealing and affordable luxury electric vehicle that will serve as a flagship for driving positive global change – from the most sustainable materials possible across the supply chain to practicality that will change the perception of what an EV can be,” said Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker Inc. “The Fisker Ocean features dramatic sculpture – with a wide stance and a luxurious SUV silhouette. I wanted to combine maximum usability with an unprecedented driving experience. The interior is spacious and extremely modern, bringing a luxury feel and timelessness that has never been seen in a vehicle before. The future of mobility is about enjoying an electric vehicle without hassle, long-term commitment and the prohibitive high cost of ownership. Driving the Fisker Ocean will be easy: through a flexible lease via a mobile app. And we take care of all the service and maintenance. Simply put, we’re introducing the future of hassle-free, fun and easy e-mobility.”
Global Unveil: Live Stream on Jan. 4, 2020. Mobile App Launch – Nov. 27, 2019.
Fisker has skipped the standard automotive process of making a show car – and will instead reveal a fully running production intent prototype sitting on the actual, completely engineered platform on Jan. 4, 2020. The unveiling will take place during a private event – which will be live streamed online.
Early reservations for the all-electric luxury SUV will be open as the mobile app launches on Nov. 27, 2019. Further details, including pricing, will be released on that date.
Better Design for the Future of Green Mobility. #ReinventTheSUV
Fisker is focused on delivering an exciting, yet affordable all-electric luxury SUV to the market – driving the global movement toward mass electrification.
At 4,640 mm in length, the Fisker Ocean is designed for optimal space and usability.
Focus has been made on optimizing efficiency throughout the design – including a fixed hood that avoids costly sealing and latches, as well as saves weight.
The room under the hood has been optimized for housing new-age electronics and the air conditioning unit – ultimately resulting in more interior space.
Sneak Peek: The World’s Most Sustainable Vehicle – From the Inside-Out.
Fisker Inc. believes that the industry should stop looking at innovation superficially and start taking responsibility for its products, end-to-end – giving customers the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future. Some of the Fisker Ocean’s features include (not limited to):
Full-length solar roof:
Supporting the car's electric power source, boosting fuel efficiency and lowering carbon dioxide emissions. Result: 1000 free, clean miles per year.
As the technology evolves, Fisker will feature integrated hardware solutions for better energy yields and more free, clean miles per year.
Fully recycled carpeting:
Made from regenerated nylon, which is made from abandoned fishing net waste – pulled from the oceans and aquaculture.
Vegan interior:
100% Polycarbonate Polyurethane surfaces and 100% reinforced Rayon backing.
Meets stringent chemical emission limits for various VOCs (such as Formaldehyde).
Eco-suede: interior textures and patterns – Dinamica:
Derived from polyester fibers (T-shirts, fibers) and recycled bottles, plastic, etc.
Recycling polyester means reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 80% compared to the traditional petrol-based polyester production process.
Eco-sustainability, as well as the lowest levels of polluting emissions and energy consumption, are guaranteed throughout the whole production cycle.
Repurposing rubber waste:
Fisker will utilize discarded rubber waste generated during tire manufacturing that will no longer be dumped in landfills.
Recycling saves impressive amounts of energy, which ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
All-electric SUV range:
The all-electric SUV will come standard with an extended range (target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions), enabled by an approx. 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The Fisker Ocean is targeted to begin production at the end of 2021 – with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.