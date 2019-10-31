Oceans are not for sale. People can only use them – most of the time, in unwise ways. Fisker’s idea for its electric SUV is more or less the same. Perhaps by coincidence, it will also be called Ocean.

Gallery: Fisker Ocean Is The Name Of The Newest Electric SUV On The Block

3 Photos

Fisker could have decided to name the vehicle like that because it uses recycled fishing nets for the car carpets, but we suspect the reason is more related to the “sales” concept we already discussed but did not explain. For what the company disclosed, the Ocean will only be leased to customers. It says this:

“The future of mobility is about enjoying an electric vehicle without hassle, long-term commitment and the prohibitive high cost of ownership. Driving the Fisker Ocean will be easy: through a flexible lease via a mobile app.”

The idea is not exactly new. It has been already presented by Riversimple and even by Volvo, with the Care By Volvo system. You pay a monthly fee and get not only the chance to drive the car around – as most car-sharing services allow you to – but also to keep it. That is why Care By Volvo is making dealerships mad: it offers the first real alternative to ownership. And that is the path Fisker seems to want to follow.

That is probably why the company will put the 4.64-m (182.7-in) Ocean to use without a proper hood. Fiskers calls it a fixed hood, but that is against the very definition of the word. If it can’t be pulled up, it is not a hood, but a different body panel that happens to be where a regular hood normally is.

Fisker says the space under this front body panel is used to keep new-age electronics – possibly developed by Enya – and the air-conditioning system. The truth is it does not offer a frunk.

The company says Ocean’s full-length solar roof will provide 1,000 free miles of range every year, a solution Hanergy and Aptera have already proposed. And that it is vegan and environmentally responsible with the materials it chose to apply in the electric SUV.

If you are curious to know how large is its battery pack, it will hold 80 kWh and offer 250 mi to 300 mi of range. Although it will have a fully functional presented on January 4, 2020, production will start just at the end of 2021, and deliveries will only happen in 2022.

Why open reservations in November 2019 for something that will only be available in 2022? Especially if the car is not going to be sold but leased? We’ll ask the company and tell you more about that when we can.