GSC Logistics, a logistics services provider at the Port of Oakland in California, recently carried first commercial cargo using a BYD electric semi-truck over the Diablo Mountain Range through the Altamont Pass.

According to BYD, it was never done before in an electric vehicle and 8TT was able to return with new cargo and still had some 40% state-of-charge (SOC).

"The BYD 8TT delivered its zero-emission cargo from Port of Oakland to Tracy, CA. It then picked up a return load back to the Port. The truck easily maintained 55 mph up the 8% grade through the Altamont Pass. Upon its return to Port of Oakland, the truck’s battery still had about 40% State of Charge (SOC), which is plenty of reserve for additional operation throughout the remainder of the work day."

GSC Logistics manages 200 owner-operated trucks each day and five company trucks, out of which three happens to be electric BYD 8TT, purchased with grant funding from CARB.

According to one of the drivers who spent his entire life driving a diesel truck, the electric is definitely better. Now, if only BYD will be able to make them affordable to attract purchases without grants, then the electrification of the heavy-duty market should take off.

"By utilizing battery-electric trucks, companies like GSC can lower their operating costs while significantly improving air quality through the elimination of pollution caused by diesel trucks. In addition to the cost, environmental and health benefits that come from converting to clean battery-electric technology, there are a number of other benefits for their drivers, including clean, quiet and smooth operation.

Brandon Taylor, Director of Transportation at GSC Logistics said:

“BYD has proven itself to be a great partner. And our drivers really love the electric trucks.”

John Gerra, BYD Motors Director of Business Development said:

“This is a major milestone in electric trucking. We’ve now proven that BYD electric trucks are ready for the next phase of hauling cargo greater distances with true zero-emissions.”

BYD 8TT specs: