Mercedes-Benz is busy testing the prototypes of the upcoming EQS luxury all-electric model (EQ equivalent of S-Class).

Our spy photographers recently saw one of those camouflaged prototypes in public so we can take a look at an early stage of the car that might become a contender to the Tesla Model S and German models from Audi, BMW, Porsche. It's expected that the EQS will hit the market in Europe in 2020/2021.

As we can see, the EQS will be a long, 5-door hatchback/liftback rather than a regular 4-door sedan, which is a good thing if you have to load something.

"There is still plenty of camouflage on the prototypes at this point and we are still over a year away from the debut but it looks like the EQS is shaping up nicely. Frameless doors makes it more coupe-like and we like that."

Taking into consideration how beautiful the concept was, we are eager to see a production version.

The EQS will be based on the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA) and is expected to offer a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, long range (few battery pack options) and fast charging (at least 150 kW we guess).

Images: CarPix