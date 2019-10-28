In January, Fisker will unveil a BEV that you will not be able to buy.

Henrik Fisker, in a series of tweets, revealed a few more details about what to expect from Fisker Automotive in the near term as the company works on a premium and relatively affordable BEV.

First of all, next week Fisker will announce the name of the new all-electric SUV, promised for market launch in 2021.

The production-intent prototype to be unveiled in January 2020, which suggests 2020 CES.

"Next week. Announcement: name of the sustainable luxury electric Fisker SUV , together with other info.

We will show our production intent prototype in January 2020"

While the price point was previously hinted at "less than $40,000", recently Henrik Fisker wrote that the car will be available only through a "flexible lease".

Fisker also announced the Fisker App that from late November will allow placing a reservation for the subscription of the car.

"This will be affordable luxury!! Only avail as a flexible lease with no long term comtract !"

"We will launch the Fisker App end of November & open up reservations for ‘no hassle’ subscription to our all electric vehicle."

Fisker Electric SUV info (from new and previous tweets):

  • scheduled for 2021
  • price from less than $40,000, but available only through a "flexible lease"
  • spacious interior
  • range of around 300 miles (483 km)
  • around 80 kWh battery pack
  • all-wheel drive
 
 
 