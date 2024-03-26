We all love a good drag race, and electric cars are probably some of the best vehicles out there to do drag races in because of their ability to deliver all the power and torque almost instantly.

But, as you’ll see in the video embedded at the top of this page, not all EVs are created equal, and even though the specs sheet of one car says it has more power than its competitor, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will win in a straight line race. The video is also another testament to the fact that making a car that delivers on its promises is really hard, especially for a startup.

Get Fully Charged An all-American silent race Both the Fisker Ocean and the Tesla Model Y are made by American-based companies. They're also competing for the same crowd, being similar in size, price, and performance, at least on paper.

Enter the Fisker Ocean all-electric crossover in its most powerful version that makes use of two motors to make a total output of 564 horsepower and 536 pound-feet of torque when the Boost mode is activated. The American-designed, Austrian-built EV weighs 5,366 pounds, which is 964 lbs more than the Tesla Model Y Performance it competes against.

That said, the Model Y, which is four years old now, is less powerful than the Ocean, with the Performance version putting out 527 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque.

According to Fisker, the top-of-the-line Ocean can accelerate from zero to 62 miles per hour in 4 seconds. Meanwhile, Tesla’s website says the Model Y Performance can sprint to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

But the numbers on the paper don’t always tell the whole story, so go ahead and watch the video to see which American all-electric crossover is faster in a straight line. It might be the last time you’ll see a brand-new Fisker Ocean doing this sort of thing, seeing how the company’s financial situation isn’t exactly rosy at the moment, with money running out fast, production being put on hold, and the deal with Nissan reportedly getting axed.