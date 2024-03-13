Fisker is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The news comes after Fisker told investors about its "substantial doubt" that it could meet all of its financial obligations without a cash infusion.

The troubled EV startup founded by Henrik Fisker has hired bankruptcy advisors to assist in a potential filing, according to the WSJ. The company has produced—err, its supplier Magna has produced—around 10,000 of its Ocean electric crossovers. It has sold around half of them. The product launched at a time of slackening demand for EVs last summer, and has faced high-profile issues, a regulatory probe over braking issues and a scorching review from one of the world's biggest tech reviewers. The company had to cut back production in December in the face of weak demand and a sales model that wasn't working out. The WSJ reports that Fisker wants to switch to a dealer model from a direct-sales approach, but it's unclear if it'll make it long enough to pull that off.

The company has a billion dollars of debt as of its last filing, meaning it will take a lot of Ocean sales to dig out of that hole. It has also said that it won't be able to develop new products without the help of a major automaker. Rumors suggest Nissan could be interested, but we're not sure what the company would get out of a deal with Fisker. Its partner Magna, the contract production company that builds the Ocean along with other products for legacy OEMs like Mercedes, lists business with Fisker as one of its financial risks.

The company's share price has fallen over 97% since its initial public offering, as the WSJ points out. It has no new product close to production, and even ignoring the bugs most reviewers haven't found the Ocean to be particularly compelling. And because its manufacturing is contracted out to Magna in Austria, it has no U.S. production facility to serve as a key asset or to produce cars that qualify for the federal tax credit. The company is in stormy waters and, if this report from the WSJ is correct, it seems to be preparing the lifeboats.

Reached via email by InsideEVs, a spokesperson for Fisker declined to comment on this story.