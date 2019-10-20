According to Leasing.com, personal car leasing in general and electrified car leasing, in particular, is becoming a new trend.

"Interest in leasing electric and alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFVs) has increased dramatically over the last 12 months and is outperforming demand seen in the overall consumer new car market, new data from Leasing.com shows."

In September in the UK, personal leasing inquiries for electrified cars (all-electric, plug-in hybrids, hybrids and mild hybrids) increased by 209% year-over-year. We must note that sales overall went through the roof to a new all-time record.

Compared to the 54.5% increase of new registrations of BEVs/PHEVs/HEVs past month (40,917), it seems that leasing is quickly gaining share compared to purchase (exact proportions were not provided).

Moreover, there is a strong correlation between leasing and electrification:

"A recent survey also found that 40% of drivers planning to lease a car in the next five years would choose an electric vehicle*. *The survey was carried out as part of the Mobility Monitor 2019: EV and Sustainability report from leasing firm LeasePlan."

It might be caused by two major factors - first, the higher upfront cost of an electrified vehicle, and second, uncertainty about electrified tech (relatively new, especially plug-ins) like batteries, residual value, etc.

In September, Tesla Model 3 turned out to be #5 on the personal lease list:

And here is additional list of Alternatively Fuelled Vehicles (AFVs), which shows several plug-ins among the most popular personal lease models.