Jaguar just announced that it will offer an all-electric RACE eTAXI experience around the epic Nürburgring Nordschleife with Jaguar I-PACE.
Jaguar I-Pace specs:
- 90 kWh battery
- up to 470 km (292 miles) of range (WLTP) or 234 miles (377 km) EPA
- 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds
- Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)
- two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors
- total system output of 400 PS (294 kW) and 696 Nm of torque
- all-wheel drive
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo
- 0-100% AC charging using 7 kW on-board charger in nearly 13 hours
JAGUAR I-PACE IS THE FIRST ALL-ELECTRIC NÜRBURGRING RACE eTAXI
- Jaguar launches all-electric RACE eTAXI service at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife with its I-PACE performance SUV
- Professional drivers will take passengers around the world’s most famous and demanding circuit in the all-wheel-drive zero-emissions model
- All-electric I-PACE is 2019 World Car of the Year, European Car of the Year and German Car of the Year
- State-of-the-art 90kWh lithium-ion battery delivers 0-100km/h in 4.8sec (0-60mph in 4.5sec) with range of up to 470km/292 miles (WLTP cycle)
- For more information and to book the Jaguar I-PACE experience, visit: https://www.jaguar.de/jaguar-live/race-taxi.html
Monday 14 October 2019, Kronberg/Nürburg, Germany – Jaguar is the first manufacturer to offer customers an all-electric RACE eTAXI experience around the epic Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Thrill-seekers and fans of electric vehicles can now experience the sports car performance of the I-PACE at the most demanding race circuit in the world with a professional driver behind the wheel. The zero-emissions model can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds (0-60mph in 4.5 seconds) thanks to its state-of-the-art 90kWh lithium-ion battery, which develops 400PS and 696Nm of torque.
The performance SUV will feel at home in all weathers around the 20.8km, 73-corner Nordschleife thanks to its dynamic handling and all-wheel drive; the zero-emissions I-PACE – 2019 World Green Car of the Year – will be able to cope with any conditions the circuit known as the ‘Green Hell’ has to offer.
The introduction of the first all-electric RACE eTAXI is another step in Jaguar’s electrification strategy as it enables more people to experience Jaguar’s award-winning I-PACE first-hand.
Jaguar is no stranger to electric race cars, with the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team preparing for a fourth season in Formula E. Jaguar has also completed its inaugural season of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY, the first all-electric single-make competition of its kind in the world, which features a grid of close-to-production I-PACE racers.
The new experience is available from now until the end of the season in late November and costs from €149 per lap. For further information on dates and availability please visit: https://www.jaguar.de/jaguar-live/race-taxi.html.
Since its launch in 2018, the Jaguar I-PACE has won multiple awards including 2019 World Car of the Year, European Car of the Year and German Car of the Year.