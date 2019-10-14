Jaguar just announced that it will offer an all-electric RACE eTAXI experience around the epic Nürburgring Nordschleife with Jaguar I-PACE.

At prices starting from €149 ($164) per lap (including VAT), professional drivers will take 1-3 passengers around the track.

Jaguar is no stranger to electric racing as it already participates in Formula E with the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team and also completed its inaugural season of the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY (lose-to-production I-PACE series).

The RACE eTAXIat the Nürburgring Nordschleife will be available until the end of the season in late November, which does leave much time to try it out.

"Thrill-seekers and fans of electric vehicles can now experience the sports car performance of the I-PACE at the most demanding race circuit in the world with a professional driver behind the wheel. The zero-emissions model can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds (0-60mph in 4.5 seconds) thanks to its state-of-the-art 90kWh lithium-ion battery, which develops 400PS and 696Nm of torque. The performance SUV will feel at home in all weathers around the 20.8km, 73-corner Nordschleife thanks to its dynamic handling and all-wheel drive; the zero-emissions I-PACE – 2019 World Green Car of the Year – will be able to cope with any conditions the circuit known as the ‘Green Hell’ has to offer."

Jaguar I-Pace specs:

90 kWh battery

battery up to 470 km (292 miles) of range (WLTP) or 234 miles (377 km) EPA

of range (WLTP) or EPA 0-100km/h (62 mph) 4.8 seconds / 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds

/ 0-60 mph (sec) 4.5 seconds Top speed mph 200 km/h (124 mph)

two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors

total system output of 400 PS (294 kW) and 696 Nm of torque

and 696 Nm of torque all-wheel drive

0-80% DC fast charging in 40 minutes using 100 kW CCS Combo

0-100% AC charging using 7 kW on-board charger in nearly 13 hours

More information and to book the Jaguar I-PACE experience: https://www.jaguar.de/jaguar-live/race-taxi.html