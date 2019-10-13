Just wait until the Tesla 'Plaid' powertrain becomes available.
The Tesla Model S P100D can blow away just about any car at the drag strip. When it loses, Tesla fans stick up for it, making statements like, "Well it's a roomy, four-door sedan, not a sports car."
The reason for such statements is that many of the cars the Model S has beaten time and time again are high-dollar sports cars or even supercars; some with just two seats. These aren't practical vehicles, but instead, vehicles built specifically for enthusiasts who crave dynamic performance.
With that said, what if we simply pit the Model S against another, reasonably practical, four-door luxury model.
For the 2019 model year, Mercedes added a four-door AMG coupe to its GT lineup. It offers two roomy rear seats and a decent-sized trunk. It's not nearly as practical or spacious as the Model S, but you get the point.
The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe starts at $136,500 prior to destination and fees. The Model S P100D is no longer available. However, the similar — but much-improved — Model S Performance comes in right around $100K.
Check out the video to see how this four-door battle plays out.
Tesla Model S P100D vs Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door Drag Race
Paul and Tiff get together for another Drag Race with the Tesla Model S and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé. The results are not completely what you would expect, or are they?