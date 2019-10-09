Most of the videos we talk about at InsideEVs come with solutions or present results to solve doubts. This one poses a question: Why is this Model X slower than Tesla says it is? It belongs to The Fast Lane Car YouTube channel, also known as TFLCar. It has been using it to present towing challenges electric pickup trucks will probably face. Now, it has a challenge of its own.

Roman Mica starts the video by stating how consistent Tesla is when it releases a performance number for one of its cars. They had a Tesla Model 3, and it went from 0 to 60 mph exactly in 4.4 seconds. As Tesla said it would.

The Model X Dual Motor that belongs to TFLCar has the same 0 to 60 mph time, according to Tesla: 4.4 s. But Mica says he feels the car is not that fast. And he puts it to the test.

The results are consistent but in a wrong way. The electric SUV hits 5.5 s in two runs. As the Model X did not have a full battery, Mica goes to a Supercharger to see if that is the problem.

When the Tesla ends the charging process, it goes on testing again. And the result is the same: 5.5 s.

One single second may seem very little difference, but compare that to the alleged 4.4 s Tesla says the Model X takes to go from 0 to 60 mph. That’s 22.7 percent more time than the EV should take.

Mica asks viewers to suggest what may be wrong with the testings. Some of the people commenting said the car should be in the lowest suspension setting. Some others that it could not be in Chill mode, but Mica must have done all that already.

What do you think the problem is? Can it be something the presenter is not doing correctly? Can it be something he should do? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

Video Description Via The Fast Lane Car On YouTube: