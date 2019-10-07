Renault this month announced the launch of a new Mobility Consulting service to support businesses on their path of electrification.

The French manufacturer starts advising from a really strong position, having ten years’ expertise in electric vehicles and huge market share (in Europe):

Renault ZOE takes 42.5% share in passenger EV car segment in Q3 2019

The plan is to try to accelerate the transition of fleets to electrification. The first step will be analysis of the use of the existing ICE fleet to find the best solution for the customer's profile (BEV, PHEV, HEV, ICE) and use of EVs to optimize their usage/charging schedule.

Then, Renault will deliver the cars and charging infrastructure.