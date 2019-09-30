An affordable electric car from Renault has arrived in China and we wonder how well it might sell.
In September, Renault, in partnership with its joint venture partner Dongfeng, introduced in China an entry-level all-electric city car, the Renault City K-ZE.
This new small car with crossover proportions is available from 61,800 yuan ($8,650) to 71,800 yuan ($10,050) after incentives, which is a very attractive price point.
Renault equipped the City K-ZE with 26.8 kWh battery pack, which is to achieve NEDC range of 271 km (168 miles) - enough to catch onto the incentives in China (minimum of 250 km range required).
We assume that to cut the price, Dongfeng-Renault used just a 33 kW electric motor, which sounds like the absolute base of what an electric car should have.
The City KZ-E can be purchased with Easy Link infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen, a reverse camera and manual air-conditioning.
Taking into consideration the price, Renault City K-ZE might become one of the best-selling electric cars in China and for the Renault brand.
Renault City K-ZE specs:
- up to 271 km (168 miles) of NEDC range
- 26.8 kWh battery pack
- top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph)
- electric motor: 33 kW of power and 125 Nm of torque
- 6.6 kW on-board charger
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 50 minutes
