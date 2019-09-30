In September, Renault, in partnership with its joint venture partner Dongfeng, introduced in China an entry-level all-electric city car, the Renault City K-ZE.

This new small car with crossover proportions is available from 61,800 yuan ($8,650) to 71,800 yuan ($10,050) after incentives, which is a very attractive price point.

Renault equipped the City K-ZE with 26.8 kWh battery pack, which is to achieve NEDC range of 271 km (168 miles) - enough to catch onto the incentives in China (minimum of 250 km range required).

We assume that to cut the price, Dongfeng-Renault used just a 33 kW electric motor, which sounds like the absolute base of what an electric car should have.

The City KZ-E can be purchased with Easy Link infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen, a reverse camera and manual air-conditioning.

Taking into consideration the price, Renault City K-ZE might become one of the best-selling electric cars in China and for the Renault brand.

Renault City K-ZE specs:

up to 271 km (168 miles) of NEDC range

of range 26.8 kWh battery pack

battery pack top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph)

electric motor: 33 kW of power and 125 Nm of torque

6.6 kW on-board charger

0-80% DC fast charging in 50 minutes

