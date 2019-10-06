The steel structure of the next building is climbing up.
We start a new week with a quick look at the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai, for the very first time in October.
The video provided by Jason Yang shows that the work at the site is once again at full swing thanks to new facilities under construction on the southern side.
Of course, Tesla for sure is busy also with the production equipment inside and is expected to produce the first customer cars later this month.
Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube:
(Oct 04 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4KTesla won the second phase of a $700 million loan？
On October 3, Tesla disclosed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website that Tesla China and China Merchants Bank signed a financing agreement containing an unsecured 12-month revolving loan of up to RMB 5 billion. In addition, Tesla has received several new loan commitments from banks that can be used to invest in the United States and other places.
Between the main production building and the new one under construction, there is a Supercharging station with some 20 stalls:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 Oct 04 2019 - Superchargers (Source: Jason Yang)
On the other side are AC charging points:
Tesla Gigafactory 3 Oct 04 2019 - Destination charging points (Source: Jason Yang)
Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts:
- location: Shanghai, China
- wholly-owned subsidiary (not joint venture)
- construction was started in January 2019
- initial construction should be completed by the end of summer
- production of cars should start in second-half of 2019 (volume production from 2020)
- an initial target of 3,000 cars per week (between 1,000 to 2,000 per week by the end of 2019)
- expected total investment: about $2 billion
- purpose: production of affordable versions of Model 3/Model Y for greater China region (higher cost versions of 3/Y and all S/X to be produced in the U.S.)
- battery packs will be assembled using lithium-ion cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic
- expected volume: 150,000 per year in the first phase and 500,000 per year in the future