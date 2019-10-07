Tata Motors' first all-electric model using the recently announced Ziptron technology will be the Tata Nexon EV, scheduled for market launch in India in Q1 2020.

According to the press release, Tata Motors is aiming for:

300 km (186 miles) of range

8 years warranty of battery and electric motor

price between INR 15 to 17 Lakhs ($21,180 to $24,000)

"Nexon EV will be an aspirational SUV for customers looking for a thrilling and connected drive experience. This EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety. Powered by the state-of-the-art Ziptron technology, Nexon EV will be equipped with an efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, fast charging capability, battery and motor with warranty of 8 years, and adherence to IP67 (dust and water proof) standard. Expected to be priced between INR 15 to 17 Lakhs, Nexon EV will make EVs more accessible to Indian customers."

The pre-production, camouflaged prototype - seems like a small crossover - was shown in a new video with celebrities, driving it from Manali to Leh through different terrains of India:

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. said:

“We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from Q4 (Jan-Mar) FY19-20. Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, Nexon EV promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission. We are also excited to have the famous celebrity couple – Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on board to share their experience with the EV enthusiasts. We are confident that the new Nexon EV will further raise the bar for electric cars, making EVs an aspirational choice for consumers.”

Tata Nexon EV

"Tata Motors have also rolled out an extensive campaign titled #TheUltimateElectricDrive, featuring Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, where they will be zipping from Manali to Leh, in a Nexon EV. As a part of this journey, Nexon EV smoothly traversed some of the toughest terrains in India, covering the high altitude Himalayan passes with unpaved roads and steep gradients, with limited charging infrastructure and under extreme weather conditions. This campaign thus highlights Nexon EV’s ability to break existing barriers such as range anxiety, lack of charging infrastructure and performance capabilities. "

It seems that OEMs that thought they will be able to enter India with affordable EVs need to think again as there is a serious domestic contender coming.

Here is a quick look also at the Ziptron parts:

Tata Motors Ziptron - battery pack

Tata Motors Ziptron - electric motor and transmission