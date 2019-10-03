What can we even say here? We are totally wowed by the fact that this Tesla Model S, which should have gone to the junkyard, looks like a brand new car.

Sure, a ton of work is involved in this process. However, these guys pulled it off in some 48 hours. We've seen folks like Rich Rebuilds take on similar Tesla projects with much success, though we haven't seen anything go down this quickly.

If you don't have a ton of know-how or you have to recruit some help, you won't likely pull something like this off in a matter of days. But, even if it takes months, to get your hands on a wrecked/salvaged Tesla for very little money is possible. And, rebuilding it to "gem" status is clearly a realistic goal.

Remember, where there's a will, there's a way. The best part here is that carrying out something like this could prove to be a ton of fun. We all need a good hobby, right?

Below the video description for the above video, we've include Part 1 and Part 2 of this series. If you have the time, it's really fascinating to watch how it all played out.

As always, we'd love to hear from you in the comment section below.

Video Description via Samcrac on YouTube (above):

We Rebuilt a Wrecked Salvage Auction Tesla at our Home Garage in 48 Hours We Bought a Accident Damaged, Totaled, and Salvage Tesla Model S P85D from Salvage Auction that came with hidden roof damage, and the Ludicrous Mode Upgrade! We started it's rebuild in Alex's garage and ran into a few problems along the way. We completed this rebuild in just a few days.

Part 1:

'

Video Description:

I Bought an Insurance Totaled TESLA P85D and it was WAY Worse than I Thought! We Still Rebuilt It! I Bought a Accident Damaged, Totaled, and Salvage Tesla Model S P85D from Salvage Auction that came with hidden roof damage, and the Ludicrous Mode Upgrade! We started it's rebuild in Alex's garage and ran into a few problems along the way. Rich Rebuilds was of NO help...

Part 2:

'

Video Description: