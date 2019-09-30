Even as it is the most "inexpensive" Tesla car, the Model 3 will still set you back a nice chunk of cash. Since it has been proven that many people buying these cars have not purchased such a pricey car before, it makes sense that they'd put every ounce of effort into taking care of them. Keeping them in pristine condition is paramount.

The above is arguably one reason why people continue to share their Tesla dashcam (TeslaCam) and Sentry Mode videos on their YouTube channels. Thankfully, just about anyone can share just about anything on YouTube, although there are exceptions. We're finding now that many Tesla owners are not only uploading their videos, but also sending them our way.

In this recent video, you can see a Chevy Volt owner breaking the law, passing in oncoming traffic, and clipping the Model 3 in the process. Regardless of the above, it seems the owner is going to use the TeslaCam video to try to track down the culprit. He's clearly already done his homework and is just waiting on the authorities at this point, since he should not have to pay the $10,000 repair bill or have his insurance rates go up.

At any rate, check out the video for more details and to see it all unfold. If you happen to have any info on this criminal, please advise. Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

