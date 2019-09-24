NIO ES6 is enjoying the ramp-up phase, although ES8 sales in two months were just 310.
NIO is in the process of ramping up the production of sales of its second all-electric model, the ES6, while at the same time it tries to maintain sales of the ES8 seven-seater.
Last month, sales of the two amounted to 1,943, which is the highest result this year and third-best in the short history of the Chinese company. Year-over-year growth was 73%.
However, looking at the model results, we see a worrying decrease for the ES8:
- ES6: 1,797 (3rd month on the market)
- ES8: 146 (down 87%)
NIO sales in China – August 2019
Total NIO sales after 15 months are 21,670 (including 18,787 ES8 and 2,883 ES6).