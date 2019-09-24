NIO is in the process of ramping up the production of sales of its second all-electric model, the ES6, while at the same time it tries to maintain sales of the ES8 seven-seater.

Last month, sales of the two amounted to 1,943, which is the highest result this year and third-best in the short history of the Chinese company. Year-over-year growth was 73%.

However, looking at the model results, we see a worrying decrease for the ES8:

ES6: 1,797 (3rd month on the market)

(3rd month on the market) ES8: 146 (down 87%)

NIO sales in China – August 2019

Total NIO sales after 15 months are 21,670 (including 18,787 ES8 and 2,883 ES6).