The new Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro shown recently at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show belongs to a new wave of plug-in hybrids, which bring more all-electric range - compared to what usually was offered by German manufacturers.

Audi describes its new large four-door coupe PHEV as the Gran Turismo among the plug-in hybrids.

With a 14.1 kWh battery, the A7 Sportback PHEV can go up to over 40 km (24.9 mi) under the WLTP test procedure, which seems a reasonable minimum for commuting, taking into consideration the sporty character of the car (0-100 km/h or 62 mph in 5.7 seconds), its 270 kW powertrain and all-wheel-drive capability.

Orders for the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro are already being accepted in some markets. In Germany the price starts at €77,850 ($85,751), while sales should begin by the end of Q3, which is right about now.

Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro specs:

all-electric range of over 40 km (24.9 mi) WLTP

14.1 kWh battery pack (104 pouch cells, 381 volts)

all-wheel drive

0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.7 seconds

top speed of of 250 km/h (155.3 mph) and up to 135 km/h (83.9 mph) in EV mode

system output: 270 kW (367 hp) of power and 500 Nm of torque

of power and of torque a turbocharged 2-liter, four-cylinder gasoline engine with an output of 185 kW (252 hp) and 370 Nm of torque, combined with an electric motor (permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM)) rated at 105 kW and 350 Nm, integrated into the seven-speed S tronic transmission

charging 0-100% takes approximately 2.5 hours using 7.4 kW on-board charger

combined fuel consumption 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km (112.0 – 123.8 US mpg) and 18.1 – 17.5 kWh/100 km

