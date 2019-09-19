Many people are still not so sure about Tesla's Autopilot system. This is because it's undergoing incremental updates and it's not perfect. Despite the tech saving numerous lives on a daily basis, most people only hear about its occasional faults. This is because the media is not "sold" on Tesla testing the technology in Beta mode with actual drivers on public rodes.

Most other companies that are testing autonomous technology are not doing so with "everyday" amateur drivers on public roads in real-world situations. Instead, they're using simulations, professional test drivers, closed tracks etc. However, it's important to note that there is definitely other real-world testing aside from Tesla's, but no other company is going about it in quite the same fashion.

Some will argue that this puts Tesla owners in unsafe situations. Others will argue that this is truly the only way to know how the tech is going to perform in the real world. Clearly, the unique process has helped Tesla discover quirks and issues so that it may continue to provide updates to the system.

One of the latest Tesla Autopilot advancements is referred to as "Navigate on Autopilot." In short, the automaker's cars will now drive on their own to a specified destination and deal with exit ramps, entrance ramps, etc. Of course, the driver still needs to be alert and able to take control of the vehicle at any time.

German-based carIT Congress was so impressed with Navigate on Autopilot, it awarded the technology with its coveted 2019 Connected Car Innovation (CCI) award. This positive news came out of the recent Frankfort Motor Show, where Tesla competed among the best of the best when it comes to automotive technology and innovation — more specifically, German luxury automakers.

According to the report, Tesla's system topped Audi’s bottleneck assistant, BMW’s back-up assistant, Mercedes-Benz’s AR-Navigation and Energizing Coach, and Lexus’ digital side-view monitors.