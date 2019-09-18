Rivian is preparing for the official presentation of its production models by doing roadshows with its prototypes, the R1T – its electric pickup truck – and the R1S – the company’s electric SUV. The latest one happened in Atlanta, as the video above shows. But we know these cars are already outdated, as E For Electric showed a while ago.

At all started when Alex Guberman saw some pictures from Argentina Autoblog. He spent one and a half day spotting all the visible differences it had from the first ones the company presented. They range from a new charging port to the suppression of the small windows on the back doors.

That did not prevent Rivian from showing both the electric pickup truck or the electric SUV to people in Atlanta. Including to Kim, from the Like Tesla YouTube channel. She was there shooting a new video on the new EVs. Let’s see if you can find her among all the people that appear in this footage.

We just wonder when Rivian will show the same cars it sent to Argentina for the Long Way Up television series. Ewan McGregor is shooting it with Charley Boorman to make three electric vehicles – two Rivian R1T units and a Harley-Davidson LiveWire – drive from Argentina up to Los Angeles. It is a follow-up to Long Way Down and Long Way Round.

The show – which includes an attempt to break a continental record – managed to put its hands on what appears to be the production versions of these new EVs.

That said, and despite being old vehicles already, it is entertaining to see the future Rivian vehicles presented in video. Enjoy!

