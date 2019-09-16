"E-Mobility becomes part of ŠKODA’s DNA"
Škoda will sell its plug-in electric cars under a new Škoda iV sub-brand. The first two models were unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show:
- all-electric Škoda CITIGOe iV (derivative of Volkswagen e-Up!)
- plug-in hybrid Škoda Superb iV (derivative of Volkswagen Passat GTE)
The new sub-brand is described as:
The first two MEB-based electric Škodas are expected in 2020 and it's already confirmed that one of them will be based on the Škoda Vision iV concept.
Škoda promises that new electrified vehicles will get the emotive design language and futuristic interior.
More than 13,000 employees were trained to handle electric car production. The battery packs for plug-in hybrid Škoda Superb iV and some other models within Volkswagen Group to be produced at Mladá Boleslav:
ŠKODA iV: innovative, intelligent, inspiring
› New sub-brand for ŠKODA’s electrified vehicles and mobility solutions
› Cars featuring an emotive design, future-oriented interior and state-of-the-art technologies
› Two billion euros to be invested in E-Mobility
Mladá Boleslav / Frankfurt, 9 September 2019 – 2019 marks ŠKODA’s first steps into the era of electromobility. Along with the first electrified cars in its 124-year history – the all-electric CITIGOe iV and the SUPERB iV plug-in hybrid – the Czech car manufacturer is also introducing a new sub-brand: ŠKODA iV. Under this one umbrella, the company bundles the development of its own family of electrified cars sporting an emotive design, a future-oriented interior and state-of-the-art technologies, and the establishment of a special ecosystem for mobility solutions. Over the next five years, ŠKODA AUTO will be investing a total of two billion euros in the development of electric vehicles and new mobility services. This is the company’s largest investment programme to date.
Innovative, intelligent, inspiring: three qualities that are represented by the letter ‘i’ in the new ŠKODA iV sub-brand and that will set the new electrified models apart. The ‘i’ can also stand for iconic, individual and intuitive, symbolising the unique character, customisability and ease of use of every new ŠKODA iV. The ‘V’ always stands for vehicle.
Electrified vehicles with an emotive design language and futuristic interior
ŠKODA iV models will stand out thanks to their modern, sporty and – above all – emotive design language; they will continue to make use of clean-cut crystalline elements for their exterior – this time even more than ever. On top of that, they will boast futuristic interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and innovative technologies. At the same time, every ŠKODA iV will continue to offer the excellent value for money and typical Simply Clever features established by the core brand.
A holistic and connected ecosystem
Simply Clever electromobility also means having a holistic and connected ecosystem, which ŠKODA is developing at full speed. This will include affordable wall boxes with different power outputs that will allow customers to conveniently recharge their vehicles at home, and mobile online services offered via ŠKODA Connect. These enable customers to benefit from services such as an intelligent charging station finder and will allow them to reserve their chosen charging station in advance in future. The ŠKODA e-charge card allows customers to easily pay to charge their vehicle all over Europe using just a single card and offers maximum flexibility – regardless of the country they are in or the provider they use.
E-Mobility becomes part of ŠKODA’s DNA
By entering the electric age this year, the Czech brand is taking the next step in its 2025 Strategy, which features E-Mobility and digitalisation as key pillars. In addition to the successful petrol, diesel and CNG engines, ŠKODA is to continually increase its proportion of electrified drive systems. E Mobility is becoming part of ŠKODA’s DNA. The company anticipates that electrified vehicles will make up around 25 per cent of total sales by 2025. To achieve this target, ŠKODA will be adding ten electrified models to the ŠKODA iV family by 2022 – following in the footsteps of the CITIGOe iV and SUPERB iV that have already been unveiled. The first two all-electric vehicles based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB modular electric car platform will follow as early as 2020, one of which will be a production version of ŠKODA’s VISION iV SUV coupé study.
For this process of change, the company has launched the largest investment programme in its history and is injecting around two billion euros into alternative drive systems and new mobility services such as car-sharing platforms alone over the next five years.
ŠKODA is committed to sustainability and reduces CO2 emissions
ŠKODA is aware of its social responsibility and campaigns for sustainable mobility. As part of Volkswagen Group, ŠKODA AUTO is unequivocally committed to the Parisian climate goal of limiting the global temperature rise to well below 2°C. E-Mobility is thus a key pillar of ŠKODA’s ‘GreenFuture’ sustainability strategy. Within this, the carmaker has defined concrete environmental targets for its vehicles and their production, such as reducing the ŠKODA fleet’s CO2 emissions by 30 per cent by 2025 in comparison to 2015. In the same time frame, production in the Czech ŠKODA factories will have been completely converted to CO2-neutral electricity. As the electrification of ŠKODA’s model range progresses, the recycling and sensible reuse of batteries is becoming another ecological and economic task to be addressed. ŠKODA is also taking a stance in support of environmentally friendly mobility by developing an internal charging infrastructure. By 2025, a total of 7,000 charging points are to be set up in and around the three Czech plants in Mladá Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí.
iV models and electric components to be produced in the Czech Republic
For the production of iV models and electric components, ŠKODA is focused mainly on its plants based in the Czech Republic. ŠKODA is preparing its staff for the new demands by running comprehensive training programmes. As of mid-September 2019, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV will be produced at the Kvasiny plant. In 2020, ŠKODA’s all-electric cars based on the MEB platform will begin rolling off the production line at the brand’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, where production of electric components for plug-in hybrid models from several other Volkswagen Group brands is already beginning this year.