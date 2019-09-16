Škoda will sell its plug-in electric cars under a new Škoda iV sub-brand. The first two models were unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show:

The new sub-brand is described as:

"Innovative, intelligent, inspiring: three qualities that are represented by the letter ‘i’ in the new ŠKODA iV sub-brand and that will set the new electrified models apart. The ‘i’ can also stand for iconic, individual and intuitive, symbolising the unique character, customisability and ease of use of every new ŠKODA iV. The ‘V’ always stands for vehicle."

By 2022, the company wants to introduce 10 plug-in models and by 2025 achieve plug-in sales of 25% share of total volume.

The first two MEB-based electric Škodas are expected in 2020 and it's already confirmed that one of them will be based on the Škoda Vision iV concept.

Škoda promises that new electrified vehicles will get the emotive design language and futuristic interior.

"ŠKODA iV models will stand out thanks to their modern, sporty and – above all – emotive design language; they will continue to make use of clean-cut crystalline elements for their exterior – this time even more than ever. On top of that, they will boast futuristic interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and innovative technologies. At the same time, every ŠKODA iV will continue to offer the excellent value for money and typical Simply Clever features established by the core brand.

To support the plan, Škoda already announced the installation of 7,000 charging points in and around the three Czech plants in Mladá Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí.

More than 13,000 employees were trained to handle electric car production. The battery packs for plug-in hybrid Škoda Superb iV and some other models within Volkswagen Group to be produced at Mladá Boleslav:

"The company’s main plant is set to begin manufacturing electric components for several Volkswagen Group brands in September 2019. ŠKODA AUTO makes high-voltage traction batteries in Mladá Boleslav. And these will supply the electric energy for Volkswagen Group plug-in hybrids, which are based on the MQB platform. The battery packs are being installed in the ŠKODA SUPERB iV, for example. ŠKODA invested 25.3 million euros in the production lines for high-voltage batteries. Around two years ago, the brand began preparing the Mladá Boleslav plant for the manufacturing of electric components. Over the next few years, ŠKODA will further increase its initial production capacity of 150,000 units per year. Approximately 200 employees work, either directly or indirectly, on the production of electric components. ŠKODA obtains battery cells and modules, the basic components of traction batteries, from external suppliers. Battery systems are not only assembled on the production line, they are also tested and charged there before being installed in the vehicles."

'