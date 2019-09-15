Since the £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant for plug-in hybrids was withdrawn in the UK in November 2018 (it was decreased from £4,500 to £3,500 in the case of BEVs), it was expected that PHEV sales would collapse.

After the first eight months of 2019, new registrations amounted to 17,805, which is 37.5% less than year ago, although PHEV sales decreased also in other countries in Europe, which might be related more to the WLTP certification, required from September 2018. Many PHEVs models were then excluded from the market as manufacturers wanted to focus on next-generation versions, which will achieve CO2 emission below 50 g/km under the new, more demanding standard.

One of the most major PHEV manufacturers - Mitsubishi - was worrying about the future of its flagship Outlander PHEV model. As it turns out, the Outlander still does great in the UK with 4,428 sales YTD compared to 4,521 a year ago (down just 2%).

The updated Outlander PHEV with 28 miles (45 km) of WLTP all-electric range remains the top choice among PHEVs.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues to dominate the market with a commanding 24.7% share of the Plug-in hybrid vehicle sector with sales more than double than that of its nearest rival."

Since 2014, the Japanese manufacturer sold more than 45,000 Outlander PHEV in the UK, which is roughly 30% of all the new PHEVs registered.

The 2020 model year starts at £35,455 (€39,775) (OTR) plus an additional £2,000 trade-in allowance.

According to a recent survey of Outlander PHEV customers, quoted by Mitsubishi:

half their average weekly mileage is driven in electric mode

68% charging at least once per day

90% charging several times (2-3 times or more) per week

83% would recommend an Outlander PHEV to family and friends

25% say they are considering a pure electric vehicle for the next vehicle

Rob Lindley, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said: