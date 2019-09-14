As part of an economic agreement reached during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's trip to China, Deutsche Post DHL's subsidiary StreetScooter signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chery Holding Group to enter the Chinese market.

The plan is to set up a new joint venture, which will be responsible for R&D and production of last-mile electric light commercial vehicles (eLCV), specially tailored to the Chinese market and potentially selected other countries.

Through an investment of €500 million ($551 million), series production would start in 2021 at up to 100,000 vehicles per year.

"The two companies plan to develop an electric light utility vehicle for the international market in selected countries. The project will include local manufacturing and sourcing as well as nationwide sales and service. As outlined in the memorandum, the entry of electric light commercial vehicles into the Chinese market will be gradual. Mass production is scheduled to begin in 2021 with production capacities of up to 100,000 electric vehicles per year. The market entry of StreetScooter in China continues the internationalization of the company after the strategic cooperation with the Japanese logistics company Yamato."

In combination with previous reports that StreetScooter is unprofitable, the tie-up with Chery sounds like a reasonable solution to increase the volume and achieve profitability. The other way would be simply selling StreetScooter to a Chinese partner.

Chery already holds some 20% market share in the electric commercial vehicles sector in China.

Jörg Sommer, CEO of StreetScooter GmbH said: "This production and sales agreement is a major milestone in our company's, as yet, short history. We're thrilled about the upcoming collaboration with our partner Chery and this opportunity to open up the world's largest market for electric light commercial vehicles, introduce our energy, logistics and fleet solutions and create a local source of value creation. StreetScooter now has a commercial presence in Japan and China, the two most important national economies in Asia." Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Holding Group outlines the strategic importance: "The strong cooperation between Chery and StreetScooter will create opportunities for both parties to explore the global market, especially in the EU and China. It will also help Chery to further accelerate the development of innovative solutions based on new energy and smart interconnection and therefore surpass traditional fuel vehicles. Chery will actively integrate the global unique resources and know-how through open cooperation and customer centric unique-selling-propositions and offerings."

Separately, Deutsche Post DHL representative revealed to FreightWaves that StreetScooter is also planning pilot projects in the U.S. That would be a thing as in opposition to Europe, there is not much choice of electric vans.

“Next year we are also planning initial pilot projects in the USA, especially on the West and East coasts, with the aim of establishing local production facilities there especially for the U.S. market,” “At present, however, it is too early to talk about concrete details and partnerships. The focus is first and foremost on the expansion in China.”

