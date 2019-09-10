Interestingly, the whole entire world follows Tesla's every move, large or small. C'mon, there are substantial stock interests at stake here.

All vested interests aside, we may never know rather rapidly if there is a fountain going in at the GM Tech Center in Warren, Michigan, or if authorities have they finally captured and relocated the family of foxes?

Heck, can the media keep us apprised of whether or not the Chrysler headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan is getting new trees planted after it expanded its facilities? Wait, is the Ford headquarters in Dearborn, MI getting a rollercoaster for employees?

All jokes aside, the mainstream media and stockholders aren't flying drones over the Big Three in order to publish breaking news. But that's surely not the case when it comes to Tesla.

As Bloomberg reports, Tesla applied for a permit that may point to an additional vehicle assembly line in the upcoming future. This may make perfect sense since the carmaker may opt to build its upcoming Model Y there.

Branching out from vehicle production, it has already been all but confirmed that Tesla will be setting up a battery assembly line at the Fremont factory soon.

The factory is huge and space outside the doors is pretty substantial, however, it pales in comparison to the property on which Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory resides. Remember that Tesla is already building Model 3 sedans in a tent at its Fremont manufacturing facility, so who knows what expansion is possible and what's in store for the future.

