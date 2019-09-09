The Tesla Model S and Model X continue to excel at the drag strip due to their instant torque and otherworldly off-the-line acceleration. However, neither has really been a solid contender at the twisty track.

Don't get us wrong here, both Tesla flagships handle exceedingly well and provide a driving experience that's commendable overall, especially when compared to mainstream five-seat large sedans and midsize SUVs. But, regardless of their incredible quickness, they're family haulers more than they're track cars.

Welcome the Model 3, and it seems Tesla aimed to change the above. It has become clear that few people expected the automaker's entry-level vehicle to shine as it does on the track. Choose the Model 3 Performance with Track Mode and you've got yourself quite the track-ready beast. In fact, even the base Model 3 offers pretty incredible track performance for a reasonably priced small luxury car.

This particular Tesla Model 3 Performance with Track Mode hits the circuit at the Pokono Raceway. Check out the video to see it pull out all the stops and blow by the legendary Corvette.

Video Description via Okiem Piotra on YouTube: