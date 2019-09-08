The I-Pace is no slouch.
Despite being far slower than say a Tesla Model X, the Jaguar I-Pace is certainly not slow. Watch it perform a high-speed run right here.
More often than not, Teslas are featured in videos like this. When speed is at play, it's typically the Tesla Model S or even the Model 3 that are featured. However, there are other quick EVs out there and one of them is the I-Pace.
Grab a look at our Compare EVs page to see which EVs are the quickest and fastest. You'd be surprised by some of the results. Then catch a look at the I-Pace zipping along in the video above.
Translated (there's a certain amount of humor in some of the wording still) video description via carreport on YouTube:
Emergency runway 4.8 seconds, Jaguar electric car I-PACE
Hybrid Super Concept Car. A sleek coupe silhouette inspired by the C-X75 concept car.
Matrix LED headlamps.
It is the first pure electric car I-PACE released by Jaguar brand.
It's a luxury SUV electric car with powerful acceleration and agile handling that looks like a high-performance sports car. It is labeled I-PACE EV400 HSE. 400 horsepower.
It is a four-wheel drive system (AWD) controlled by two permanent magnet synchronous electric motors on the front and rear drive shafts.
Tesla Model S and Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Porsche Taycan are expected to launch in the second half of this year. It's a competitive model.
Lithium-ion high-voltage battery consisting of 36 modules with a capacity of 90 kWh is laid between floors. The center of gravity is very low. It's also characteristic of electric vehicles. With a 50:50 weight distribution, I-PACE delivers ideal driving stability and agile movement beyond sports cars.
Follow as much as you want in the direction you want. When did you run into fun? There was a time when I felt like one. fun. It's a five-seater, so I emphasize it as a family electric car, but I feel like 'real men's toys?' It is said that it can travel up to 333km with one buffer.
The maximum system power is 400 hp and the maximum torque is 71.0 kgm. I can feel the punch of this guy just by the numbers. The zero back acceleration performance is 4.8 seconds. From now on, let's experience with body on emergency runway here.