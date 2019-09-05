Volkswagen announced that it finally reached its goal of 30,000 reservations for the 1ST launch edition of the ID.3.

The target was to collect 30,000 by the world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show and exactly that's what was accomplished, although many said in May that VW set a low target. The first 10,000 were pre-booked in 24 hours.

According to the German manufacturer, the majority of Volkswagen ID.3 1ST was pre-booked in five countries:

Germany

Norway

the Netherlands

Sweden

the United Kingdom

For those who didn't catch onto the ID.3 1ST, there is still a chance in the form of waiting list:

"”People who are still interested in an ID.3 1ST or an early model in the ID.3 production series should still register with us,” says Sales Board Member Jürgen Stackmann. “Our markets are keeping waiting lists for potential purchasers. Experience indicates that there may still be some movement on the waiting list up to the deadline for binding orders.” Reservations can still be placed on the portal http://www.volkswagen.com/id-prebooking or at Volkswagen’s IAA stand. Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start at the end of 2019, as planned. The first vehicles will be delivered in mid-2020.

Here's everything we know in regards to the ID.3:

Volkswagen ID.3 market launch:

Launching the pre-booking of ID.3 1ST on May 8 (30,000 units)

Presentation of the ID.3 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019

Sales of the pre-booked cars will start after the auto show (orders to be taken by dealers)

Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start as planned at the end of 2019 in Zwickau, Germany

the first vehicles are to be delivered in mid-2020

Target production is claimed to be above 100,000 annually.

The offer:

ID.3 1 ST special edition (30,000 vehicles), medium battery pack (58 kWh, 420 km / 261 miles of WLTP range), starting below €40,000 in Germany before the deduction of the subsidy, in four colors and three trim versions

special edition (30,000 vehicles), medium battery pack (58 kWh, 420 km / 261 miles of WLTP range), starting in Germany before the deduction of the subsidy, in four colors and three trim versions ID.3 regular with medium battery pack

ID.3 regular with big battery pack

ID.3 regular with base battery pack starting below €30,000 (target) in Germany

* Registration deposit is €1,000, but could vary in other countries (£750 in the UK).

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.3 Prebooking