More than 30,000 customers pre-booked the ID.3 1ST. The first will be delivered in mid-2020.
According to the German manufacturer, the majority of Volkswagen ID.3 1ST was pre-booked in five countries:
- Germany
- Norway
- the Netherlands
- Sweden
- the United Kingdom
Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand responsible for Sales, Marketing and After-Sales: stated
“Before the IAA, we have already reached our target of 30,000 reservations for the ID.3 1ST edition . This success shows that the ID.3 is coming at precisely the right time. More and more people want to switch over to e-mobility.”
For those who didn't catch onto the ID.3 1ST, there is still a chance in the form of waiting list:
"”People who are still interested in an ID.3 1ST or an early model in the ID.3 production series should still register with us,” says Sales Board Member Jürgen Stackmann. “Our markets are keeping waiting lists for potential purchasers. Experience indicates that there may still be some movement on the waiting list up to the deadline for binding orders.” Reservations can still be placed on the portal http://www.volkswagen.com/id-prebooking or at Volkswagen’s IAA stand. Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start at the end of 2019, as planned. The first vehicles will be delivered in mid-2020.
Here's everything we know in regards to the ID.3:
Volkswagen ID.3 market launch:
- Launching the pre-booking of ID.3 1ST on May 8 (30,000 units)
- Presentation of the ID.3 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019
- Sales of the pre-booked cars will start after the auto show (orders to be taken by dealers)
- Production of the ID.3 1ST is to start as planned at the end of 2019 in Zwickau, Germany
- the first vehicles are to be delivered in mid-2020
- Target production is claimed to be above 100,000 annually.
Confirmed specs:
- 330 km (205 miles) of WLTP range (base 45 kWh version)
- 420 km (261 miles) of WLTP range (mid-range 58 kWh version)
- 550 km (342 miles) of WLTP range (top version 77 kWh)
- guarantee that the batteries will retain at least 70% of their usable capacity after 8 years or 160,000 km (≈100,000 miles)
- up to 125 kW DC fast charging capability
- up to around 260 km/162 miles of additional range (WLTP) could be charged in 30 minutes
- AC charging capability (on-board charger) of up to 11 kW
What else to expect:
- 150 kW electric motor
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 miles)
The offer:
- ID.3 1ST special edition (30,000 vehicles), medium battery pack (58 kWh, 420 km / 261 miles of WLTP range), starting below €40,000 in Germany before the deduction of the subsidy, in four colors and three trim versions
- ID.3 regular with medium battery pack
- ID.3 regular with big battery pack
- ID.3 regular with base battery pack starting below €30,000 (target) in Germany
* Registration deposit is €1,000, but could vary in other countries (£750 in the UK).
Gallery: Volkswagen ID.3 Prebooking
