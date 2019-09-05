The City of London Corporation recently took delivery of its first electrified cars - three Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for use in patrol and maintenance of Epping Forest.

With an all-electric range of up to 28 miles (45 km), all-wheel drive and plenty of cargo space, customized to full rapid response vehicle specification, Outlander PHEVs will serve as the foundation for gradual fleet electrification.

"The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is protecting London and Essex’s largest green space in more ways than one following the City of London Corporation purchasing a trio of specially-converted examples to help patrol and maintain Epping Forest. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the first vehicle with an electrified drivetrain to be added to the City Corporation’s Epping Forest fleet. Its addition brings it a step closer to realising its goal of being the first UK authority to run a fully zero-emission fleet." "In line with the dual Special Constable status of the Epping Forest Keepers, the trio of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs have been converted to full rapid response vehicle specification. The bespoke conversions were completed by Mitsubishi Motors in the UK’s dedicated MSVO (Mitsubishi Special Vehicle Operation) division, allowing City Corporation to enjoy a seamless purchasing process without the need to involve third-party converters."

Graeme Doshi-Smith, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Epping Forest & Commons Committee, said:

“These new vehicles will help our Forest Keeper team protect the Forest and assist the public in a more sustainable way. We are committed to minimising our impact on the environment and these vehicles were the best choice for us to handle the demands of conserving this ancient woodland. Epping Forest is known as the green lungs of London, and these vehicles will help us to make sure it stays that way. Our ambition is to have a zero-emission fleet as soon as possible by removing, replacing or retrofitting any non-compliant vehicles.”

Clive Messenger, General Manager Fleet Operations, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said:

“The City of London Corporation’s use of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV for the patrol of Epping Forest is a fantastic illustration of how versatile the vehicle is and why it is the UK’s favourite plug-in hybrid vehicle. As the organisation has found, its package of value, practicality, four-wheel drive and efficiency is unrivalled. We’re really pleased that our vehicles have been recognised as the best option to help them make the positive shift to ultra-low emission vehicles without impacting on the invaluable work they do in maintaining and protecting one of the country’s most beautiful environments.”

