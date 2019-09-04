The new image of Hyundai 『45』 electric concept is a design masterpiece, which combines retro style with the latest trends of sleek and simple lines.

There are no mirrors, no door handles, while the shape of the rear and animated lights clearly refers to first Hyundai cars from 1970's - like Hyundai Pony.

Full unveiling coming soon at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

"#Hyundai‘s concept car 『45』 will be unveiled to the world at IAA 2019 on Sep.10 along with various future innovations in vehicle technology and integration of lifestyle applications to illustrate STYLE SET FREE."

As the new concept is inspired by the first Hyundai's from 1970s, maybe we should find some proper New-Retro music:

