We recently published a video showcasing Brian Jenkins' (i1Tesla) time at the track. He attended an event with a whole host of other Tesla owners, which gave them all the chance to get their cars out on the track. Little did we know, he also teamed up with Out of Spec Motoring's Kyle Conner for a little Tesla Model 3 drifting action.

If you aren't already aware, Conner has been covering the Model 3 pretty heavily as of late. He just took the car on a monumental 13,000-mile road trip, during which he set the new EV Cannonball Run record.

Tesla events like these fascinate us. It's awesome to see everyone come together and get a chance to share such experiences. If you agree, perhaps you've attended such events or have plans to do so in the future?

If so, you can sign up to head to Tesla Fest East in Garysburg, North Carolina. The upcoming event runs from October 25 through the 27th. Follow the link below for more information.

In the meantime, check out the sweet video above to see the Model 3 drifting. In addition, we've embedded Jenkins' new, related video below for your enjoyment.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube:

Model 3 | Yes, an Electric Car Can Drift Kyle teamed up with i1Tesla to burn rubber, not fuel! We disabled all traction / stability control on our Model 3 Long Range RWDs in the name of skids! We're out at the Out of Spec Motoring race track to hoon around some Tesla Model 3s. Sign up for Tesla Fest East

https://www.outofspecmotoring.com/new...

'