Tesla announced at the end of August that the Model 3 interior is now completely leather-free, which means that the non-leather steering wheel is now standard (the seats were already non-leather).

"Model 3 interior is now 100% leather-free"

The departure from leather has started in 2017 when leather seating options for Model S/Model X were removed. Only the steering wheel remained leather-wrapped, but it could be synthetic upon request in the S/X. The Model 3 didn't have that option, so it becomes 100% leather-free just now.

Tesla Model Y also will be 100% leather-free inside.

In general, it makes a lot of sense to offer a leather-free interior in an electric car, which is supposed to be environmentally friendly. Big pros for Tesla for being on top of this.