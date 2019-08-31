Ford Territory EV, announced a few months ago as an exclusive entry for the Chinese market, starts at 199,000 yuan (≈$27,827) and that's without incentives. After the incentives, it's 182,800 yuan (≈$25,561).

The compact crossover/SUV is based on the Yusheng S330 and was jointly developed with Jiangling Motors.

The liquid-cooled battery of 49.14 kWh (original prediction) is expected to translate into 360 km (224 miles) of NEDC range - 250 km (155 miles) more likely in the real world.

With an electric motor of 120 kW, it really could be an interesting competitor for the base version of the Hyundai Kona Electric, but this model is only for China.

Prices in China:

Base trim from 199,000 yuan / ≈$27,827 ( 182,800 yuan / ≈$25,561 after incentive)

/ ≈$27,827 ( / ≈$25,561 after incentive) Higher trim from 223,000 yuan (206,800 yuan after incentive)

Ford Territory EV specs:

49.14 kWh battery pack (liquid-cooled)

battery pack (liquid-cooled) range of 360 km (224 miles) (NEDC)

(NEDC) top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

front-wheel-drive

120 kW of power and 280 Nm of torque

normal charging in 8.5 hours

DC fast charging (20-80%) in 40 minutes

