4R Energy Corporation, a Japanese joint venture of Nissan and Sumitomo Corporation, has become the world's first to obtain UL certification for repurposed EV Batteries (UL 1974 - Standard for Evaluation for Repurposing Batteries).

While we already saw multiple, mostly demonstration or pilot second-life battery projects done by 4R Energy in Japan, the UL certification should help to gain customer confidence in biggers scale projects.

"Outlining how to sort and grade battery packs, modules and cells that were originally made for electric vehicles (EV) and other applications, UL 1974 helps identify a battery’s state-of-health and introduces ratings to determine the viability for their continued use. Through this process, performance-validated “second-life” batteries can be utilized for energy storage systems to provide a safe, reliable, clean energy source."

The scale of available battery modules for second-life energy storage projects was so far very limited as the first series-produced cars are barely 10 years old.

It's expected that after battery capacity in EVs drop below 70-80% of initial value, which hopefully usually will not happen before at least 8-10 years, the modules will be used for another 10-20 years in ESS. Then the mostly exhausted cells will go to recycling.

Eiji Makino, president of 4R Energy, said:

“Repurposed EV battery safety and reliability have always been top priorities for our company since we were established in 2010. With UL 1974, our production process has now been certified by one of the world’s leading independent, third-party testing and certification organizations. We are very excited about this milestone, as it helps build customer trust concerning the viability of second life batteries, and will contribute to the further growth of energy storage systems.”

