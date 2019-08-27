As we approach 2020, the picture of BMW iX3 market launch becomes clearer.

This new model, actually the first with the 5th EV generation drivetrain from BMW, is scheduled for production in China in 2020 by BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in Shenyang.

The base for the iX3 is reportedly a long-wheelbase X3 (G08 codename), which might be a good thing as there will be more space for the battery pack.

The latest articles about the iX3 say that initially the car will be offered in Europe (and China we assume before BMW expands the availability to North America. Hopefully, the German manufacturer will not wait long as the compact premium BEV might be a bull's-eye segment.

Unofficially, the first version of the iX3 will be rear-wheel-drive with a 75 kWh battery pack named sDrive75. With more than 200 kW of power, probably up to around 200 miles of real-world range and 150 kW DC fast-charging capability, the most important factor will be the price - it must be competitive with the highly anticipated Tesla Model Y.

BMW iX3 market launch info:



the first BMW based on the new 5th generation drivetrain and on the long-wheelbase X3 – G08 codename

will be produced for the global market by BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture in Shenyang, China

sales to start in 2020 in Europe, then also in China and North America

at least one of the versions to be sDrive75: Rear-Wheel Drive with 75 kWh battery pack

BMW iX3 expected specs:

75 kWh battery (concept was equipped with 70 kWh)

battery (concept was equipped with 70 kWh) around 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 200 kW electric motor

electric motor 150 kW DC fast charging

