July 2019 brings healthy growth for passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe - up by 34% year-over-year to almost 36,000, although it could be even better.

The reason for that is the outstanding expansion of all-electric cars - by 90% year-over-year to around 24,000 and two-thirds of all plug-in sales. On the other hand, plug-in hybrid sales went down by 19%.

Overall, the market share improved to 2.8% (including 1.9% BEVs) in July and to 2.9% (2.0% for BEVs) YTD.

After seven months of this year, more than 285,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – July 2019

Most popular models

As Tesla Model 3 deliveries are usually the lowest in the first month of a quarter, Renault ZOE took the chance in July to become the best-selling electric car in Europe (for the fourth month so far in 2019).

ZOE's growth of 104% year-over-year is surprisingly high as we wouldn't expect nearly 4,000 sales during the summer months for the outgoing model.

Tesla Model 3 kept its lead for the year and at over 41,000 in seven months, already beat the all-time record of 40,000+ Nissan LEAF in 2018.

The LEAF, by the way, despite the new 62 kWh e+ version, is not finding nearly as many buyers as last year.

The top 5 for July:

Comparison of sales in Europe and in the U.S.

Source: EV Sales Blog