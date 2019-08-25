After Chevrolet announced the 2020 Bolt EV range and price at 259 miles (417 km) and $37,495 (including $875 destination fee), it now has the lowest price (MSRP + destination charge) per mile of EPA range.

The 2020 Bolt EV is #1 at $145 per mile, which is $2 less than the Hyundai Kona Electric and $13 less than the previous 2019 model year Bolt EV.

Depending on the value of federal tax credit, effective price per mile will be:

$135 per mile ( at $1,875 federal tax credit, available from Q4 2019)



( from Q4 2019) $130 per mile (at $3,750 federal tax credit, available by the end of Q3 2019)

Chevrolet intends to start selling the 2020 Bolt EV this year, but it's rather unlikely we'll see it in Q3, which means we should stick with $135 per mile anyways.

Of course, another thing is the real world price per mile, after including all the discounts from manufacturer and dealers, but that's untraceable.

BEVs price (MSRP + DST) per mile of EPA range comparison - August 23, 2019

* $130 at $3,750 federal tax credit and $135 at $1,875 federal tax credit

** some models estimated

All-Electric Cars Compared By Range, U.S. – August 23, 2019

The most important thing for the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV from the marketing perspective is that the range is higher than all BEVs on the market, besides Tesla with the Long Range pack options.

However, the closest competitor - the Hyundai Kona Electric - can get the full $7,500 federal tax credit, which makes it hard to compete there.

** some models estimated